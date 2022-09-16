Ontario Is Investing $1.8M In Video Surveillance Systems & Here's Why
They will be adding new cameras and enhancing old ones.
The Ontario government is investing $1.8 million in video surveillance systems to protect communities better.
The funds will help 20 police services across Ontario to expand their video surveillance systems, thus protecting communities from "the threat of gun and gang violence," they stated in a press release.
The money, delivered through the Ontario Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Grant Program, will be used to replace old equipment, enhance current technology and add new cameras.
The new cameras will be installed where "gun and gang violence and correlated crimes, such as drug and human trafficking, are most prevalent," the release states.
The government says this technology will "enhance police efforts" to stop crime.
"CCTV surveillance systems are an important part of local police work to detect, prevent and deter criminal activity, especially in areas of gun and gang violence and other serious crimes," Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said.
In 2020, Ontario's CCTV Grant program became part of Ontario's Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy, and this grant is part of a $6 million investment over three fiscal years.
"Our government is determined to provide police services with the tools and resources they need to keep Ontarians safe," Kerzner added.
Ontario has seen some crime stories make headlines in the past week, alerting the public about a shooting incident.
On September 12, a double shooting happened in Mississauga and Milton that left two people dead and three other victims.
An emergency alert was sent to people in the area, warning of an "active shooter" following the two shootings.
The suspect, identified by police as 40-year-old Sean Petrie, was located in Mount Hamilton Cemetery near York Boulevard and was shot and killed by police. The Special Investigations Unit is now investigating.