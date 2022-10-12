8 Things You Need To Know For October 12
Including Hockey Canada's collapse, Blink-182's return & a mansion fit for a Netflix superfan.
Off The Top: TikTokers have recently revived the enduring urban legend that you can vastly improve cheap vodka by running it through a Brita filter several times. Though that kind of sounds like alchemy for alcoholics, there might actually be something to the bold claim.
In Case You Missed It
1. Hockey Canada's CEO & Entire Board Resigned Yesterday; Here's Why
After months of refusing to throw in the towel, Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and the organization's entire board of directors announced their resignations on Tuesday. The decision came after numerous revelations about the organization's handling of alleged sexual assault cases involving members of its men's programs. In the fallout, major sponsors like Tim Hortons have opted to pull funding. For the uninitiated, Tristan Wheeler explains exactly how Hockey Canada got to this point.
- What's Next? Hockey Canada will look to have a new board in place by December 17 of this year.
- What Else? The 2023 World Juniors tournament is slated to commence in Moncton and Halifax on December 26 — the latter also being the host city when an alleged group assault involving members of Canada's World Junior team took place in 2003.
2. POV: Here's Exactly What To Do If You Want To Annoy A Flight Attendant
Before becoming a senior writer on Narcity's Toronto desk, Madeline Forsyth spent over a year patrolling the skies as a flight attendant. If you've ever been on a plane before, you know that she saw some things up there that forever changed her perception of air travel. From passengers being overeager to stand up before the seatbelt sign has been turned off to blocking traffic in the aisles, here are eight surefire ways to make a flight attendant's life a flying hell for the duration of the trip.
- My Take: Every time you take your shoes off on an airplane, an angel loses its wings.
3. Get Pumped Up At These IG-Worthy Pumpkin Patches Across Canada
To paraphrase Canadian rock band Trooper, we're here for a gourd time, not a long time. There's truly no better time to celebrate all things pumpkin than mid-to-late October, and as Katherine Caspersz writes, there are plenty of pumpkin-centric celebrations to be found across Canada. From Nova Scotia to Abbotsford, here are eight Canadian pumpkin patch adventures that will have your friends orange with envy.
- My Take: Yes, pumpkin is tasty enough to warrant year-round consumption — but it's hard to beat local, in-season gourds.
What Else You Need To Know Today
❄️ S'NO JOKE
Dropping temperatures have proactive Quebecers thinking of ways to safeguard their vehicles for the snowy season. According to MTL Blog's Willa Holt, drivers in the province must have snow tires on by December 1 — but CAA-Quebec suggests that November 10 is the ideal date this year. Here's what else you should know.
👀 BAND PLAN
Thirteen-year-olds and emotionally stunted millennials rejoice: After nearly a decade since their last performance together, the original Blink-182 lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker has reunited. Patrick John Gilson has the details on the
massive cash grab carefully considered new music and world tour by the pop-punk royalty.
🏠 SURREAL ESTATE
Eagled-eyed Netflix fans may have recognized one current Ontario real estate listing as a shooting location for The Queen's Gambit. Per Mira Nabulsi, the $3.5 million Tudor mansion in Cambridge boasts seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and two names — the Chamberlain Estate and the Aristocrat of Galt. You know you're in a different tax bracket when your estate has a pseudonym.
📌 JOB BOARD
Just because you're starting at the bottom rung of a corporate ladder doesn't mean you're doomed to evenings of instant ramen and KD; some employers actually have very competitive compensation for entry-level workers. Sarah Rohoman examines a list of Canada's top 15 high-paying entry-level jobs, from public relations assistants to dental hygienists.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Ex-Calgary Flame turned Montreal Canadiens star Sean Monahan turns 28 years old today.Hunger Games pipsqueak Josh Hutcherson is 30. Huge, jacked man Hugh Jackman turns 54 today. The late Anne of Green Gables actor Jonathan Crombie would have been 56 today. Reformed CNN host Chris Wallace is 75. The late great tenor Pavarotti was born on this day in 1935.
Thanks for reading Narcity'sCanada Morning Brief — one of the last true believers in the Great Pumpkin.
Have a great day and I will see you back here tomorrow!