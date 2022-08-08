6 Viral Beauty Trends That Have Blown Up on TikTok Thanks To Hailey Bieber
Glazed donut everything.
If you follow beauty trends on TikTok, every other video you see probably has something to do with Hailey Bieber.
The model has been credited with nail, hair and makeup looks that have gone viral on the app. The hashtag #haileybiebernails alone has over 150 million views, with #haileybieberstyle also garnering hundreds of millions of views.
From "glazed donut" nails and skin to chic hairstyles, it seems like Bieber can do no wrong in the beauty realm.
In case you've missed them, here are six of the biggest Hailey-Bieber-inspired trends that have recently blown up on TikTok.
'Glazed donut' nails
Bieber essentially broke the internet with her "glazed donut" nails, a look that features a neutral light nail polish topped with chrome powder for a glazed effect and that has ignited a trend on TikTok.
Just look under the hashtag #haileybiebernails to find tons of videos on how to get the look at home and what to ask for before going to the salon.
The nail artist behind the mani, Zola Ganzorigt, even took to the app to share how she created the look using OPI's GelColour in Funny Bunny and Chrome Effects powder in Tin Can Man.
Crimped hair
Bieber's technique for creating beachy waves using a flatiron is having a moment on TikTok. The method is super simple and eliminates the need for multiple beauty tools.
To get the look, the model uses a hair straightener (particularly the Dyson Corrale Straightener) and makes "kind of just a wave motion" to crimp the hair.
She also uses texturizing spray before and after creating the waves and finishes off the look with a few blasts of dry shampoo and a light-hold hairspray.
Boho braids
Months after the event, Bieber's Coachella look is still inspiring others to try to replicate it.
The look, by makeup artist Leah Darcy and hairstylist Irinel de León, features baby boho braids and a striking indigo eyeshadow on Hailey's waterline.
As seen by those who try it out for themselves, it's actually super wearable too.
Sleek low bun
Bieber's classic slicked-back bun is an easy style that looks super chic and plays into the "clean girl" beauty trend that's popular on the app right now.
There are tons of videos on TikTok of people recreating the hairdo. To achieve it, you'll need a hair pomade or something to slick the hair back with. Part your hair down the middle, pull it back into a sleek ponytail and wrap it into a bun.
Leave the front pieces out and secure them in afterwards to leave your middle part (a key component of the look) intact.
Glazed donut skin
@haileybieber
my go to routine for that glazed summer skin 💕🥰 @rhode @Kosas @ABH Cosmetics @Kylie Cosmetics @makeupforever 💕
The model posted a clip of how she gets "glazed summer skin" on TikTok, igniting a firestorm of videos on how to achieve dewy "glazed donut skin" a la Hailey Bieber.
In her routine, Bieber starts with the Peptide Glazing Fluid from her skincare line, Rhode, followed by the brand's Barrier Restore Cream. She then adds a bronzer (the Armani Sheer Glow Enhancer, according to eagle-eyed commenters), the Kosas Revealer Concealer, brushes her brows with a brow gel by Anastasia Beverly Hills, and adds a hint of Kylie Cosmetics blush.
She then finishes off the look with a Makeup Forever lip liner and a Rhode lip treatment.
'Glazed skin' smoothie
@vanessafaga
this smoothie was to DIE FOR🍓 especially if you love strawberries!! #haileybieber #haileybiebersmoothie #erewhon #strawberryglaze #skinsmoothie #smoothie
In June, Bieber teamed up with California grocery chain Erewhon Market to release a "Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie," a "skin supporting" drink that contains collagen, sea moss gel, avocado and other "wellness supporting" ingredients.
People online have been inspired to create their own version of the viral drink, with Vital Proteins even posting a handy recipe.
The drink recipe calls for a cup of frozen strawberries, two dates, a quarter cup of avocado, a tablespoon of maple syrup, two scoops of Vital Protein's Vanilla Collagen Peptides (which is included in the Erewhon version of the drink) and half a cup of almond milk.
Combine this mixture with coconut cream and "strawberry glaze" (which can be created with strawberries and maple syrup, according to one commenter) to get your own version of Hailey's drink.