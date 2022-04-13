Hailey Bieber Is Begging Her TikTok Trolls To Stop & 'Be Miserable Somewhere Else'
Selena Gomez fans seem to be getting to her.
Some "Jelena" fans haven't been able to get over Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's breakup, and Hailey Bieber/Baldwin is seemingly calling them out for trolling her.
The model took to her TikTok to "beg" her critics to stop coming after her in the comments on all her videos. And while she didn't directly mention Selena Gomez, she did strongly hint that her haters are having trouble letting go of Justin and Selena's old romance.
"This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post," she captioned the video.
"I'm minding my business. I don't do anything," she said in the video, while pleading with her critics to move on.
"Enough time has gone by where it's valid to leave me alone," she added during her plea. "Be miserable somewhere else, please."
Many users connected the dots and suggested that she was speaking directly to Gomez fans.
"Their just keeping an eye out for Selener," commented @nicky__ticky on the post.
"Idk Selena, but I’m pretty sure she would agree with her," said @bradyollivier.
Others showed support for the model.
"She shouldn't have had to do this but I'm glad she finally did," said @i.belle.rose.
"I completely agree poor Hailey people need to move on it's been years," said another user.
Gomez and Bieber dated on and off until 2018 when they broke up indefinitely.
In September of that same year, Bieber and Baldwin, who dated from 2015 to 2016, got married, and Gomez fans continue to bring it up in Hailey's comments.
Although Bieber remains an active social media user on various platforms, Gomez rarely ever engages with haters on Instagram or Tiktok.
Gomez recently explained that she's been off social media for over four years and now she simply has an assistant run all of her accounts.
"Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I've ever made for my mental health," she told Good Morning America earlier this month.