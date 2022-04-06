Selena Gomez Says She Stayed Off The Internet For Over Four Years & Here's How She Did It
"Best decision that I've ever made."
While I try to keep my Instagram screen time below 10 hours a day, Selena Gomez is at four-and-a-half years without any internet and social media, which is honestly quite an achievement.
The singer and actress opened up this week about her decision to step away from the Internet, and about how it's played a massive role in improving her mental health.
During an interview with Good Morning America, Gomez confessed: "I haven't been on the internet in four and a half years."
According to the star, the decision has helped her tremendously with managing her anxiety and her bipolar diagnosis.
"I am happier. I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal," she said.
Although being on social media is quite normal for most of us, kudos to her for doing what so many other simply couldn't.
Gomez has dropped a few tips over the years about how she keeps the digital detox going, and some of them are pretty clever.
"Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I've ever made for my mental health," Gomez
"I created a system where I still don't have my passwords," Gomez told InStyle early this year. "And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down…now I have a much better relationship with myself."
The star talked about how social media consumed her entire life much like it does for most people, and it started to make her feel like she "wasn't pretty enough."
Although she's one of the most followed women on Instagram, Gomez says she set clear boundaries for herself and doesn't actually handle her own account. She gets an assistant to do it.
"I do all of my posts through texting my assistant and the caption that I want," she told WWD last year.
If only we all had one of those.
Gomez isn't the only celeb who has embraced an off-the-web lifestyle in an era when the rest of us can't put down our phones.
Despite dating the queen of social media, Pete Davidson refused to get back on Instagram and has been off the grid for quite a while now.
Similarly, other celebrities such Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Stone have also avoided the social media bandwagon while enjoying plenty of fame and attention in other ways.
Maybe they're on to something.