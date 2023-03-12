Selena Gomez Thanked Her 'Best Friend' For Kidney Donation After Messy Feud Rumours
Francia still doesn’t follow Selena on Instagram. 👀
Selena Gomez is putting the rumours to rest and spoke out about her longtime friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa.
The 30-year-old singer and actress addressed her 2017 kidney transplant in her episode of Apple TV'sDear... and profusely thanked Raisa for saving her life.
"My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested.' So, within three days, she went to go do it, and she was a match. And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so, so, so lucky," said Gomez.
Gomez said she will never be more in "debt" to a person than Raisa and that she understands that a donation like that doesn't happen for everyone.
Raisa has previously spoken out about donating her kidney and said it didn't go exactly to plan.
"When I found I was a match, it wasn't the way I expected. One day, I got a phone call from Selena, a FaceTime, and she's like, 'We're a match!' and I'm like, '... yay, what, how do you know this?'" Raisa told SELF back in 2018.
"I had a way that I wanted to tell her when I made the decision. I knew it was going to happen – I just needed that time."
Rumours of drama between the two friends flared up in November 2022 after Gomez told Rolling Stone that Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry."
Raisa commented "Interesting" underneath an E! News post of the quote, according to a screenshot from Pop Crave.
Gomez seemingly clapped back at the drama and commented on TikToker Stephanie Tleiji's rundown of the situation, writing, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."
Gomez currently follows Raisa on Instagram, but despite recent kind words, Raisa still doesn't follow Gomez back on the app.
But despite the drama, it looks like Gomez still considers Raisa her best friend.