Selena Gomez Got Sassy After Kidney Donor Francia Raisa's Comment & It's Very 'Interesting'
😬😬😬
Selena Gomez is potentially clapping back at a comment made by her friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa.
The drama started over the weekend when Raisa wrote "interesting" on a post showcasing Gomez's statement about Taylor Swift being her "only friend in the industry."
On Sunday, Gomez left her own comment on a TikTok posted by Stephanie Tleiji that explained what was going on between the two friends.
"Sorry I didn't mention every person I know," Gomez wrote.
In the TikTok video, Tleiji explained that Raisa had unfollowed Gomez on Instagram one day after Gomez's documentary Selena Gomez:My Mind & Me was released. Tleiji then showed the E! News post that had a photo of Gomez with Taylor Swift.
"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities my only friend in the industry really is Taylor," the quote from Gomez read.
"I think that Selena Gomez misspoke in this interview where she says Taylor Swift is her only friend in the industry. I think she was referring to the singing industry," Tleiji said in the video.
@stephwithdadeets
Following Gomez's comment on Tleiji's TikTok video, Tleiji posted a follow-up video.
"Selena Gomez commented on my video. I mean I'm honoured that she would even watch my video," the TikToker said.
"I hope Selena is not like, apologizing to me. I was just saying what was happening," she continued. "But Selena has cleared it up, she has other friends in the industry obviously and Francia I think just took that quote too hard."
@stephwithdadeets
Replying to @Selena Gomez The fact that I am replying to Selena Gomez is pretty unreal. Thank you for taking the time to watch & comment on my video. You are a real one. ❤️ 🤯 ❤️ #pinchme #selenagomez #stephwithdadeets #greenscreen
Fans of Gomez and Raisa have left their own comments on Tleiji's follow-up video and many think Gomez's response was to the video and not to what Raisa said.
"She’s being passive aggressive. She didn’t like your video," one person wrote.
"She wasn’t apologizing to you 🤣🤣 she was being sarcastic lol.. also I love the little backtrack once she responded," another person echoed.
Others are posting their opinions on the whole situation.
"I honestly feel like this whole thing was just taken out of proportion and Selena meant the music industry which Francia isn’t part of," one comment reads.
"I thought Francia giving Selena her kidney was a massive thing and should’ve been a part of her documentary," another person said.
It's unclear if Gomez and Raisa are actually feuding and what it might be over.
While Raisa has unfollowed Gomez on Instagram, the Rare Beauty founder still follows Raisa.
The two have been friends for a long time and Raisa even donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017 when Gomez was struggling with Lupus.
Raisa also recently appeared in one of Gomez's TikTok videos in July 2022, where they're laughing and playing the "He's a ten but.." challenge.
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me was released on November 2.
The documentary shows Gomez's struggle with fame and her physical and mental health.
Representatives of Gomez and Raisa have not responded to Narcity requests for a comment.