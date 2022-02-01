Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

'Slugging' Is TikTok's Biggest Beauty Trend & It's Helping Vaseline Make A Comeback

It's the ultimate beauty hack for the dry winter season!

Global Staff Writer
'Slugging' Is TikTok's Biggest Beauty Trend & It's Helping Vaseline Make A Comeback
@therealfaithallison | TikTok, @magnoliafit | TikTok

The latest beauty trend on TikTok is called "slugging," and no, it has nothing to do with the slimy, slow-moving animal.

Essentially, the trend involves slathering your face in Vaseline and then going to sleep, only to wake up with baby-fresh skin in the morning.

According to "sluggers," when you sleep with a thick layer of a petroleum-based product like Vaseline on your face, it creates a barrier between your skin and external disruptions. As a result, it leaves you with super plump-looking skin in the morning, explained TikToker Faith Allison.

@therealfaithallison

Reply to @dayzzz98 it has also decreased my redness GREATLY #slugging #bagbalm #skincareroutine #skincare

Allison explains that petroleum molecules are too big to be absorbed by the skin, so the petroleum Vaseline acts like a barrier to help your skin stay hydrated.

Videos of the beauty trend has amassed millions of views, and it sparked interest in the beauty product that had fallen off the radar for so long.

You're supposed to apply the Vaseline as the very last step of your skincare routine, wipe it off the following day and witness the magic for yourself.

@magnoliafit

life changing type sh*t #slugging #aquaphor #clearskincheck

And while it might sound like a random TikTok trend, there's a lot of history and science behind it.

Dermatologist Dr. Shari Marchbein explained in a viral 2020 Instagram video that "slugging" is totally legit, and that it's a great way to stay moisturized during the dry winter season.

"In truth, dermatologists have been ‘slugging’ for years," she told Teen Vogue last March. "I don't go to bed without it."

But the trend is even older than that.

Vaseline was first introduced to the world in the late 1800s by chemist Robert Augustus Chesebrough who used to work in kerosene refining, according to Vaseline-maker Unilever. He found that when you distilled crude oil, it left behind a substance that worked wonders to heal burns and scrapes and decided to market it to the world.

Initially, it was advertised as a substance that could be used to oil leather, as a hair pomade and even taken orally for several disorders.

Eventually, the product was advertised as a beauty product for women, and that's when its sales really took off.

An advert for the company from 1881 claimed that the substance could "keep the skin clearer, softer, and smoother than any cosmetic ever invented, and will preserve the youthful beauty and freshness of the healthy complexion," reported Bloomberg.

It was then used as a beauty staple for many years by women, including British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's mother, Lady Rudolph Churchill.

She was known to have beautiful skin, and her secret? Applying Vaseline before bed.

So essentially, you could say she the OG creator of the beauty trend that everyone is now calling "slugging."

Now we're seeing the product and trend come back into style, and it's all thanks to the influence of TikTok.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

tiktok

9 Beauty Products TikTok Made Me Buy & Honestly No Regrets

You can get these items at Shoppers Drug Mart, Amazon Canada and Old Navy.

May Ning | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I don't know if it's just me, but I find it impossible to scroll through TikTok without getting influenced to buy something new.

Keep Reading Show less

The 'Property Brothers' Just Poked Fun At Kim Kardashian In A New TikTok (VIDEO)

They showed off their dance skills, too. 💃

@mrdrewscott | Instagram

Canadian brothers Johnathan and Drew Scott have been showing off their moves, and no, we aren't talking about their construction work.

The Property Brothers duo took to TikTok to share a compilation of a few times they've busted a move on set, all while poking gentle fun at the Kardashian clan.

Keep Reading Show less

A Fake TikTok Duped A Woman Into A Road Trip & She Was So Mad When She Didn't See Mountains

The mountains were real, but the location was wrong 😑

@realzacharykeesee | TikTok, @itsoliviagarcia | TikTok

A Florida woman just learned that she shouldn't believe everything people post on social media, especially without researching it first.

Olivia Garcia says she went on a major road trip to a scenic spot that someone had tagged as North Carolina on TikTok, only to discover when she got there that the location had been tagged wrong.

Keep Reading Show less

A Woman On TikTok Says She Ate Too Much All-You-Can-Eat Sushi & Ended Up In The Hospital

She was trying to get her money's worth

danielleshap | TikTok

A woman on TikTok just learned the difference between "all you can eat" and "all you should eat." And she did it the hard way.

Danielle Shapiro recently shared a TikTok video of herself feasting on more than 30 rolls of sushi and other items at a buffet, but things took a hard turn in her follow-up video.

Keep Reading Show less