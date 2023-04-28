TikTokers Say 'Sleepy Girl Mocktails' Give Them 'The Best' Sleep & We Checked If It's Safe
One TikToker said the drink gave them "crazy dreams."
We all need our beauty sleep, but getting a good night’s rest isn’t as simple for everyone.
That’s why many TikTokers are turning to something called the “sleepy girl mocktail,” and its biggest fans claim it’s significantly helped them when it comes to getting a decent amount of shut-eye.
This particular mocktail consists of magnesium powder, tart cherry juice and the prebiotic soda Olipop, according to the most viral videos about it.
In a TikTok video that's been viewed over 1.5 million times, influencer Gracie Norton says the beverage gave her the “best sleep of [her] life" as she mixed all the ingredients together in the clip.
@gracie_norton
OUT LIKE A LIGHT mocktail 😮💨💤🍒 tart cherry juice + magnesium is the perfect combo for a full night of sleep! I had really vivid dreams too! I take magnesium every evening but tend to toss & turn during the night at the end of my luteal phase. thanks for the inspo @caleeshea 💫#easyrecipe #mocktails #mocktailrecipe #healthyrecipes #sleep #bettersleep
Norton's video has led to others trying the concoction for themselves, like fellow TikToker Sierra Cooley who admits it did help her sleep, but gave her some "crazy dreams."
TikToker Lyndsey Windham also tested out the sleepy drink after wanting a more natural alternative to her Benadryl sleep aid and also admitted to the drink making her sleepy.
While the ingredients sound simple and natural, and the drink itself sounds like it would be tasty, we questioned if it’s safe to use as a sleep aid.
Here's what we found out about the sleepy girl mocktail.
What is the sleepy girl mocktail?
As mentioned, the sleepy girl mocktail consists of a few ingredients: magnesium powder, tart cherry juice and a prebiotic soda called Olipop.
Does cherry juice and magnesium make you sleepy?
@drlindseyschmidt
Replying to @chowmeany241 here’s my sleepy girl mocktail that i drink most nights! I explain why it helps with sleep & how to make it! Let me know if you try it! Adrenal mocktail coming later this week! #sleepaid #melatonin #mocktails #ibs #periodtips #periodcramps #bloated #pcos #bloodsugarbalance
Lindsey Schmidt, who posts videos about gut health, says cherry juice is the main character of the drink because cherries contain melatonin which helps with our sleep-wake cycle.
According to the U.S. Sleep Foundation, tart cherry juice helps with sleep because of the tryptophan and melatonin it contains.
The foundation states that melatonin is a sleep hormone produced at "certain times of day to help the body transition to sleep" while tryptophan helps the body produce melatonin and is therefore "essential to a good night's sleep."
Is the sleepy girl mocktail safe to drink?
When it comes to recommending the mocktail for someone who is having difficulty sleeping, Devon Peart, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic Canada in Toronto, says it's "worth a try as long as there is nothing harmful added."
"Be sure to read labels, and check with your doctor or pharmacist if you are taking medication that may interact with any of the ingredients," she explained to Narcity. "Of course, if it upsets your stomach, stop having it."
Peart adds that magnesium is sometimes taken for constipation so it can relax muscles, including the bowel, so she recommends adding a smaller amount or omitting it if you find it causes irritation.
Which foods contain melatonin?
It's not just tart cherries that are high in melatonin.
According to The Sleep Doctor, other foods that are known sources include milk, pistachios, fatty fish, oats, mushrooms and bananas.
The website notes while these foods may be known sources of melatonin, the actual melatonin content of a certain food can change based on factors like where the food was produced and when.
What are some alternatives you can take for a good night's rest?
Nutrition is only one part of good sleep hygiene, Peart tells Narcity. Managing stress and having a consistent sleep and wake time, minimizing screen time and getting regular exercise are also important.
As for alternatives to getting better sleep, the registered dietitian suggests herbal teas like chamomile (or any caffeine free tea) and not eating right before bedtime.
"It is a good idea to have your evening meal a few hours prior to bedtime, so that food has time to digest before you lay down," she said.
"This can reduce the chances of reflux (aka ‘heartburn’), and also allow you to fall asleep because blood flow isn’t being diverted to digestion."