7 Affordable Elf Cosmetics Products That Are Popular For A Reason

All of these goodies are only $14 or less!

Commerce Writer
May Ning | Narcity Media, @elfcosmeticsuk | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

You shouldn't have to pay an arm and a leg for effective makeup and one brand that's killing the affordable beauty game is e.l.f. Cosmetics.

You can find the brand at Amazon Canada, Shoppers Drug Mart or even Old Navy. But, if you shop directly from the e.l.f. site, you can find more product selections and get free gifts with purchase.

Their products are so good, people are raving about them all over social media. Here are seven popular items from e.l.f. Cosmetics that won't break the bank while keeping your glow at 100%.

Power Grip Primer

e.l.f. Cosmetics

If you're looking for an affordable dupe for the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer ($48), you have to try the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer. It has the same tacky texture that'll help your makeup stay on while hydrating and blurring your skin.

e.l.f.
$14
Buy Now

Putty Blush

May Ning | Narcity

Cream blushes are so popular right now because of the natural finish they leave on the skin. If you've seen the e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer ($10.97) go viral, you have to give this blush with a similar nourishing formula a try.

e.l.f. Cosmetics
$7.99
Buy Now

Putty Bronzer

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Another excellent putty product from e.l.f. is the putty bronzer that'll make you look like sun-kissed royalty. This one is only available on the e.l.f. Cosmetics website in Canada, so make sure to pick one up with your order.

e.l.f. Cosmetics
$8
Buy Now

Hydrating Camo Concealer

e.l.f. Cosmetics

This concealer became popular because of how hydrating it feels. It's full coverage, comes in 25 shades and will last all day without creasing.

e.l.f. Cosmetics
$7.99
Buy Now

Glossy Lip Stain

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Is it a lip stain? Is it a gloss? One thing for sure is that this unique formula will last all day. It has a sheer finish, so you can rock the colours on an everyday basis but they're buildable for an extra pop of colour.

​e.l.f. Cosmetics
$8
Buy Now

Bite-Size Eyeshadow

e.l.f. Cosmetics

These eyeshadow quads have colours that perfectly compliment each other with a mix of shimmers and mattes. They're perfect for traveling with and there are eight combos to choose from.

​e.l.f. Cosmetics
$4
Buy Now

Stay All Day Blue Light Micro-Setting Mist

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Lock your makeup in place with this setting spray that'll give you a matte finish. It also reduces blue light emissions that stress your skin out from sitting in front of a screen all day.

​e.l.f. Cosmetics
$14
Buy Now
