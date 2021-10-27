This Company Will Send You A Bag Full Of Makeup Products For Less Than $20 A Month
I've really stepped up my glam since I got an Ipsy subscription. 💅
It seems like we're living in the golden age of subscription boxes where we can get everything from meals to makeup delivered to our door on a monthly basis.
While Birchbox is the pioneer of beauty boxes, one company proves you don't need to fork over a ton of cash to explore new makeup trends. Ipsy allows Canadians to sample five different makeup and beauty products every month for less than $20.
I've had an Ipsy subscription for as long as I can remember. Compared to other subscription boxes, it's the cheapest of the bunch. Because it's an American company, prices on their website are listed in US dollars but it works out to be a total of $19.15 CDN when you add tax and shipping. My Netflix subscription is more expensive than that!
Ipsy is really thoughtful when it comes to curating your monthly Glam Bag. As soon as you sign up, you have to answer a bunch of beauty-related questions and create a profile so they know what makeup and skincare products to send you every month.
The brands differ from what you'd expect to find at Sephora Canada. I've sampled a ton of Australian and Korean beauty brands like TONYMOLY, Amorepacific and Mirenesse, plus a bunch of clean beauty brands like Sunday Riley and Inika Organic.
It's a great way to see which items work best for you before going out and purchasing the regular-sized product in stores or online.
Besides the five mini products, you also get a super cute makeup bag every month. I now have a hundred makeup bags I'm trying to get rid of. Their website actually has a nice list of ideas on how to repurpose all your Ipsy bags.
If you consider yourself a cosmetics connoisseur, it's totally worth getting a subscription. You can test out brands you've never heard of before and get exclusive discounts if you ever want to purchase the full-size product. is there a better way to spend 20 bucks?
Ipsy
Details: For a total of $19.15 a month (this includes tax and shipping), Ipsy will send you a personalized makeup bag with five sample products that include things like lipsticks, eyeliners, face masks, concealers, mascaras, cleansers and serums. It's a great way to test out brands you've never used before committing to buying the full-size product.