Sephora Canada's Huge Holiday Sale Starts Today & This Is Your Sign To Treat Yourself

All Beauty Insiders can save 20% no matter what tier they are!

@sephoracanada | Instagram, Radub85 | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're still looking for a gift for the beauty lover in your life (or if you just want to treat yourself to something on payday) then you can head to Sephora Canada because you can get 20% off your entire purchase right now.

All you have to do is use the code GIFTEASY at checkout. This offer is valid until December 12 but you can only use the code once, so make sure you fill your cart with everything you want to buy. The deal only applies to Beauty Insider members but it'll work no matter your tier.

Brands that are excluded from the sale are The Ordinary, Dyson, Oribe, Chanel, MAC Cosmetics VIVA GLAM. However, you can save on already discounted products like this Atelier Cologne Mini Perfume Wardrobe Set that's on sale for $51.80, but with the discount code, you can get it for just $41.44.

All Sephora Collection products are 30% off right now, too, but you can't stack the two deals together to get an extra 20% off. The only other code that will work is FREESHIP, which will get you free shipping on any order of any amount.

And, until December 25, you'll also be able to get a free mini when you purchase select full-size products like this Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel for $32. The mini alone is worth $19! There's also a BOGO deal on Sephora Collection false lashes.

Sephora Canada

Details: Now until December 12, you can get 20% off your entire order but it's only valid once. All you have to do is use the code GIFTEASY at checkout. Also, the entire Sephora Collection is 30% off right now, too.

Find It On SEPHORA CANADA


Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

