This Trashy Raccoon Mug Is What Every Torontonian Needs In Their Stocking This Holiday

A little appreciation for Toronto's unofficial mascot, please. 🦝

Moss Garden Home

Besides being the capital of Ontario, Toronto is (unofficially) the raccoon capital of the world. People in the 6ix sure love to hate those adorable little trash pandas.

Let's face it, raccoons are all over the city and soon they'll appear in your home – in ceramic form, that is.

This Main and Local Toronto Raccoon Mug ($18.99) is the best novelty gift for anyone living in Toronto. It's perfect for that morning cup of coffee but it can double as a planter or pencil holder, too.

A lot of gift shops sell this mug for $19.99 including Moss Garden Home located on the Danforth and Blue Banana in Kensington Market. Next time you're window shopping, you may spot it on display and buy it in person, otherwise, you can buy it directly on our Narcity Market page and get it delivered for free or a small fee, depending on your location.

Raccoon Mug

Main and Local

The city can't keep a grip on raccoons and now they're in our coffee mugs! This novelty gift is the perfect gift for anyone living in Toronto or those living abroad and missing home.

This ceramic mug was designed by Main and Local and can be found at several gift shops in the city, like Moss Garden Home and Blue Banana.

Main and Local
$19.99
Buy Now
