12 Toronto Shops That Sell Gift Cards If You Have No Idea What To Get Your BFF For The Holidays
Who doesn't want a shopping spree in the 6ix for Christmas?
There are two types of people in the world: those who love getting cash or gift cards for the holidays and those who don't.
If your best bud falls into the former category, then you've come to the right place! We did the legwork for you and came up with a list of small businesses in Toronto that sell gift cards for the holiday. The greatest gift you could give your BFF is the option to pick out whatever they want.
Gift cards are available from these 12 local shops and they range anywhere from $10 to $1,000.
Rose City Goods
Located at 1504 Dundas St. West, Rose City Goods sells carefully curated handmade, fair trade and vintage home goods. You can find a ton of fun puzzles, apothecary and hair accessories, too. Gift cards are available from $10 to $250.
That Dog Next Door
Located at 1230 Bloor St. West, That Dog Next Door focuses on Canadian brands of food, treats, supplements, and accessories for both cats and dogs. It also offers one-on-one dog grooming, too! Gift cards are available starting at $15.
Dynasty Plant Shop
Located at 1086 1/2 Queen St. West, with other locations across the city, Dynasty Plant Shop sells all sorts of plants, planters and ceramics. You can purchase a digital gift card for as little as $25.
Three Fates
Located at 1573 Dundas St West, Three Fates is a cute little shop that sells a mix of vintage and modern clothing and accessories. "Think festival babe meets Winona Ryder in your grandmother's closet," their website writes. Gift cards are available from $10 to $100.
Moss Garden Home
Located at 544 Danforth Ave., Moss Garden Home specializes in indoor and outdoor living. You can shop for furniture, gardening, cards and home decor essentials. Gift cards range anywhere from $5 to $500.
Vintage Home Boutique
Located at 1639 St Clair Ave. West, Vintage Home Boutique is a mid-century modern and custom furniture store with a strong focus on sustainability. You can grab a gift card for your bestie starting at $20.
Blue Banana
Located at 250 Augusta Ave. in Kensington Market, Blue Banana sells a plethora of quirky and cool novelty items. Gift cards range from $25 to $100 which can be used for online purchases only.
Gotstyle
Located at 21 Trinity Street, Gotstyle carries over 30 international and local fashion brands and the store even offers custom tailoring! Gift cards are available at every price point, from $50 to $500. These gift cards can only be used in-store.
Cookery
Located at 2302 Bloor St. West, Cookery is a specialty kitchenware store & cooking class studio. You can find a lot of everyday cookware, kitchen tools, bakeware and cookbooks here. Gift cards are available starting at $25.
Broad Lingerie
Located at 1763 Danforth Ave., Broad Lingerie is the city's go-to bra and swimwear shop. The store caters to busty people in cup sizes D to K. Gift cards are available starting at $25, going up to $200.
The Runners Shop
Located at 374 Bloor St. West, The Runners Shop is Canada's oldest run club and store. Here, you can find shoes for running, walking, track and field, racing and more! Digital gift cards are available from $10 to $200.
Daughter
Located at 1586 Dundas St. West, Daughter is a lovely boutique that sells everything from clothes and jewelry to lifestyle goods. The store loves to support international designers from far and wide. Gift cards are available from $25 to $200 and can be used in person or online.