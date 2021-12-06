6 Toronto Plant Shops You Can Hit Up If You're Dreaming Of A Green Christmas
It may be dark and gloomy outside but it's a tropical paradise inside your apartment! 🪴🎍🌴
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Winters in Canada are brutal, this much is true. But let's not stress out and book a way-too-expensive getaway just yet! You can decorate your home with easy-to-care-for plants that will make your home feel like you're in a tropical paradise.
Toronto is loaded with plant shops (and not just those plants!). There are dozens of unique, family-owned plant shops that cater to your every need, whether you're looking for a few succulents for your home office or a couple of floor plants to liven up your living room.
Here's just a handful you can expect to find on Narcity Market.
Mika
Address: 1593 Dundas St. West
Details: Located on Dundas West, Mika is a plant shop that also sells handmade ceramics as well as vintage and antique pieces. You can shop for bright light plants, low light plants, dried flowers and plant sets, too. Their Peace Lily Platinum Mist for $15 is certainly a show-stopper!
Find It On MIKA
JOMO Studio
Address: 21A Bathurst St.
Details: JOMO Studio is a downtown plant store, workshop space, and "planterior" design studio. The store curates a wide range of house plants to help people make their space more green. Some of the most popular plants include the ZZ plant for $30 and the Monstera Deliciosa starting at $15.
Find It On JOMO STUDIO
Dynasty
Address: 1250 Dupont St., Unit 1
Details: Dynasty has been a staple in Toronto since 2013 with multiple locations across the city. The Dupont store carries a fresh collection of hand-curated botanicals plus planters and ceramics. They offer free citywide delivery if you spend $250 or more. You can find everything from small two-inch plants to huge floor plants that make a statement like the Bird of Paradise for $244.
Find It On DYNASTY
Plantforsoul
Address: 2257 Dundas St. West
Details: This family-run business in the heart of Roncesvalles Village carries hundreds of plants. You can shop for air-purifying plants, low light plants, large floor plants plus cactus and succulents, too. Popular tropical plants you can find include the Philodendron Brazil for $14 and the Alocasia Hilo Beauty for $25.
Find It On PLANTFORSOUL
Fern Toronto
Address: 1596 Queen St. East
Details: Situated on the east end of the city, Fern Toronto sells locally grown flowers and plants, with delivery available throughout the GTA. You can get this Pilea aka Chinese Money Plant starting at $30 or decorate your apartment with a String of Hearts for $25.
Find It On FERN TORONTO
Moss Garden Home
Address: 544 Danforth Ave.
Details: This store on the Danforth specializes in outdoor and indoor living. You can buy a ton of grow-your-own plants like this mini basil pot for $7.99. You can even shop for 100% organic plant multivitamins like this bottle of Thrive Plant Vitamins for $24.99.