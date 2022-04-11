HelloFresh Is Formally Apologizing To Toronto's 'Raccoon Community' & Here's Why
They even put up posters.
The iconic raccoons in Toronto have been both a nuisance and the unofficial mascot for people in the 6ix.
Though as annoying as they may be at times, one company has decided to give a formal apology to the entire "Canadian raccoon community" for disrupting their access to snacks.
In a press release posted on April 11, HelloFresh announced that they had posted apologies, written by hand, to some popular raccoon hangout spots across the city.
"I want to express my sincerest apologies to Canada's raccoon population. We understand that our more sustainable meal solutions deepen the challenges they face on a daily basis, but at the end of the day, we simply had to make the choice that's right for the planet," the CEO of HelloFresh in Canada, Ian Brooks, said.
Kate Carnegie, a public relations and media consultant for the company, told Narcity in an email that raccoons can catch a glimpse of the posters in the following locations:
- 895 Bloor St. W., west of Ossington
- 21 Ossington Ave., just north of Queen Street West
- Queen Street West, west of Bathurst Street
- Queen Street West and Peter Street
- Dundas Street West and University Avenue
Racoon posters from HelloFresh. CNW Group | HelloFresh Canada
If you're wondering why they're saying this to Toronto's raccoons, they expressed it's because their meals "generate 72 per cent fewer good scraps during meal preparation," which they said it's not an ideal situation for Canada's pesky "trash pandas".
According to the release, a study revealed that $1,700 was the cost per household for food that was annually wasted or lost.
They also noted that Statistics Canada reported that on average, a Canadian household generates about 372 pounds of food waste, that could have been avoided, every year.
That rounds out to be enough trash to serve a three-course meal each and every day to these garbage-loving critters.
"A third-party peer-reviewed study conducted by the University of Michigan indicated that when comparing meal kit dinners to store-bought meals, the average greenhouse gas emissions were one-third lower for meal kit dinners than store-bought meals," they said.