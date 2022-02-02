Sections

valentines day

8 Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Gifts That Are Actually Super Cute

They're only slightly cheesy! 😅

Commerce Writer
8 Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Gifts That Are Actually Super Cute
Urban Outfitters

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

What better time than Valentine's Day to indulge in adorable, heart-shaped treasures? Whether you've been together forever or it's your first time celebrating as a couple, there are a ton of fun Valentine's Day gift ideas to consider.

While some might appreciate a non-cheesy Valentine's Day gift, others swoon at the thought of a cute necklace with a tiny heart pendant.

If that's the kind of gift you're looking for, here are eight gifts that'll give your sweetheart the little dose of romance they've been hoping for.

Urban Outfitters Heart-Shaped Mini Waffle Maker

Urban Outfitters

This mini waffle maker will produce tiny heart-shaped waffles, which would be the perfect thing to serve for Valentine's Day brunch.

Urban Outfitters
$22
Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Valentina Heart Candle

Urban Outfitters

This adorable heart-shaped candle is lavender and blackberry scented and will look super cute on a side table or window sill.

Urban Outfitters
$34
Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Enamel Heart Charm Hoop Earring

Urban Outfitters

Here's a pair of enamel earrings that makes for a charming Valentine's Day gift without breaking the bank. You can also get them in blue.

Urban Outfitters
$22
Buy Now

Brilliant Ideas Heart-Shaped Vlogging Ring Light

Urban Outfitters

If your loved one works from home, you can surprise them with this darling heart-shaped ring light. They'll love how it reflects little hearts in their eyes when they use it to record themselves.

Brilliant Ideas
$39 $26.99
Buy Now

Simons Monochrome Heart Pantyhose

Simons

Here's a pair of heart-patterned tights that'll make a great addition to their (or your!) Valentine's Day date outfit.

Simons
$15
Buy Now

Midi31 Gold Isabelle Necklace

Simons

You can adorn your S/O with a delicate necklace this Valentine's Day. This one features a teeny-tiny heart pendant they're sure to swoon over. It's 20 inches long and is made with 14-karat gold-plated 925 sterling silver.

Midi31
$69
Buy Now

Urban Outfitters Heart Print Throw Blanket

Urban Outfitters

Swaddle your beau in a cozy cotton throw blanket this Valentine's Day. This quilted blanket is covered in a blue heart pattern that's subtle enough to use all year round.

Urban Outfitters
$99
Buy Now

Maison Affectionate Foxes Doormat

Simons

With a seemingly endless winter in Canada, who couldn't use an extra doormat? Although it might seem like a boring gift to give, the precious fox print on this particular mat is sure to make them go, "aww."

Maison
$14
Buy Now


