8 Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Gifts That Are Actually Super Cute
They're only slightly cheesy! 😅
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
What better time than Valentine's Day to indulge in adorable, heart-shaped treasures? Whether you've been together forever or it's your first time celebrating as a couple, there are a ton of fun Valentine's Day gift ideas to consider.
While some might appreciate a non-cheesy Valentine's Day gift, others swoon at the thought of a cute necklace with a tiny heart pendant.
If that's the kind of gift you're looking for, here are eight gifts that'll give your sweetheart the little dose of romance they've been hoping for.
Urban Outfitters Heart-Shaped Mini Waffle Maker
This mini waffle maker will produce tiny heart-shaped waffles, which would be the perfect thing to serve for Valentine's Day brunch.
Urban Outfitters Valentina Heart Candle
This adorable heart-shaped candle is lavender and blackberry scented and will look super cute on a side table or window sill.
Urban Outfitters Enamel Heart Charm Hoop Earring
Here's a pair of enamel earrings that makes for a charming Valentine's Day gift without breaking the bank. You can also get them in blue.
Brilliant Ideas Heart-Shaped Vlogging Ring Light
If your loved one works from home, you can surprise them with this darling heart-shaped ring light. They'll love how it reflects little hearts in their eyes when they use it to record themselves.
Simons Monochrome Heart Pantyhose
Here's a pair of heart-patterned tights that'll make a great addition to their (or your!) Valentine's Day date outfit.
Midi31 Gold Isabelle Necklace
You can adorn your S/O with a delicate necklace this Valentine's Day. This one features a teeny-tiny heart pendant they're sure to swoon over. It's 20 inches long and is made with 14-karat gold-plated 925 sterling silver.
Urban Outfitters Heart Print Throw Blanket
Swaddle your beau in a cozy cotton throw blanket this Valentine's Day. This quilted blanket is covered in a blue heart pattern that's subtle enough to use all year round.
Maison Affectionate Foxes Doormat
With a seemingly endless winter in Canada, who couldn't use an extra doormat? Although it might seem like a boring gift to give, the precious fox print on this particular mat is sure to make them go, "aww."