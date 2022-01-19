Trending Tags

Valentines Day

11 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Couples Who Have Been Together Forever

Heart-shaped candies? Been there, done that.

Commerce Writer
11 Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Couples Who Have Been Together Forever
@indigo | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

While chocolates and flowers are just fine and dandy, if you've been together forever it might be time to mix it up and do something a little different this Valentine's Day.

Unless you're planning on popping the question, Valentine's Day gifts you haven't already given your long-time significant other can be hard to come by.

If you're done with giving them heart-shaped whosits and whatsits, here are 11 thoughtful, cute and downright useful gift ideas to consider. They aren't exactly conventional Valentine's Day gifts, but your partner will likely appreciate the out-of-the-box thinking behind them.

Tile Mate Tracker

Amazon Canada

You probably know better than anyone else how often your S/O misplaces their keys. You can help them solve their forgetfulness once and for all with a pair of Bluetooth tracking tiles. It comes in a set of two, so you can snag one for yourself, too!

Tile Inc.
$64.99
Buy Now

Dual Zone Comforter For Couples

Amazon Canada

After all these years of sharing a bed, here's a blanket that'll adhere to both your needs. If one of you sweats in your sleep while the other is frostier than a snowman, this dual zone comforter can help moderate your temperatures.

Kömforte
$169.99
Buy Now

RENPHO Mini Massage Gun

Amazon Canada

Sure, it's nice to offer your partner a massage every now and then, but on those days when you can't muster up the willpower, they (and you) will appreciate having this massage gun around as back up.

RENPHO
$89.99
Buy Now

'From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes From Snoop Dogg's Kitchen'

Amazon Canada

This Valentine's Day, make the effort to cook more as a couple with this hilarious cookbook written by rapper Snoop Dogg. With a wide range of simple recipes, you're sure to have a laugh while you prep your next meal together.

$23.46
Buy Now

Wake Up Light Digital Alarm Clock With Sunrise & Sunset Simulation

Amazon Canada

If your partner has a complicated relationship with sleeping, this alarm clock might help. The sunset simulation can help them relax at night, while the sunrise simulation paired with a gentle sway of nature sounds can help them rise in the morning.

Jall
$57.99 $51.95
Buy Now

Cultivated 1000-Piece Puzzle

Indigo

If you and your partner need a little break from Netflix, try putting a puzzle together in the evenings instead. This beautiful floral puzzle has 1,000 pieces and will keep both of you occupied for a while.

Indigo
$24.95
Buy Now

Umbra Modern Cube Jewelry Box

Simons

This fancy jewelry box will give your S/O somewhere to put all the trinkets and baubles you've given them every other Valentine's Day.

Umbra
$35 $24.95
Buy Now

Good For Sunday Cashmere Crew Socks

Indigo

Sure, you've probably given your partner a pair of socks in the past, but these are cashmere! How many pairs of luxury socks could they have possibly received in the past?

Good For Sunday
$25.99
Buy Now

Our Moments Couples: 100 Thought Provoking Conversation Starters

Amazon Canada

If it feels like you and your partner haven't had a good old-fashioned date night in a while, this conversation-starting couples' game might give you both something new to talk about.

Our Moments
$25.95
Buy Now

Durhand Metal Tool Box 

Amazon Canada

Here's a fancy tool box that can be used for all kinds of bits and bobs, including art supplies or jewelry. You could even turn it into a memorabilia box and fill it with old photos and souvenirs from past trips.

Durhand
$79.99
Buy Now

Vitaly Vaurus Signet Ring

Simons

Although this gift idea is on the traditional side of Valentine's Day gifts, it's possible that it's been a while since you last spoiled your sweetheart with something sparkly. This stylish onyx ring comes in sizes 8 to 10 and is sure to impress them without totally breaking the bank.

Vitaly
$106
Buy Now
