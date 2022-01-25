Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

These Books Let You Scratch Off Your Next Couple's Adventure & They're Available In Canada

They have ones for families & BFFs, too.
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio
These Books Let You Scratch Off Your Next Couple's Adventure & They're Available In Canada
@theadventurechallenge | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

After a year of trying to come up with things to do that follow public health guidelines, it's only natural that some of us may be running out of ideas.

And if you need a little inspiration for things to do, The Adventure Challenge books can serve up over 150 adventure ideas.

An adventure guide and keepsake bundled up into one cute package, you can choose from the couple, friend, or family editions - or bundle them up.

A single book goes for $55, and includes scratch-off adventures as well as space to glue in photos or write comments.

The brand also sells a book and camera set for $190, so you can easily capture your soon-to-be treasured memories.

Once the book is opened, you're able to browse through and pick a title that sounds fun at random, or do each adventure in the order of the book and scratch off your task.

It's a great gift for someone special on Valentine's Day, or even yourself, to keep the spice in life when your options may be limited due to the pandemic.

The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition

All out of ideas? Couples can order The Adventure Challenge which is a scratch-off book full of exciting new activities you'll experience together. Don't worry, this book keeps it PG! It's a great way to be more spontaneous when you're sick of watching Netflix all day, every day.

The Adventure Challenge
$55
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

bc hikes

You Can Hike To This Abandoned Plane Crash Site In BC & Feel Like You're In 'Lost'

It crashed during WW2. ✈️

@luketreharne | Instagram, @bangzale | Instagram

There's an abandoned plane crash site from the Second World War in B.C. that you can hike to, and you'll feel like you're in the show Lost.

The Canso seaplane crashed there in 1945, according to GoTofino. The website says that the bomber plane was headed out for duty at night with a crew of 12 on board when one of the engines lost power and it started to crash.

Keep Reading Show less

Someone In Toronto Returned A Library Book After 40 Years But Better Late Than Never

"It's not usual to hold on to a book for quite that long."

Danforth/Coxwell | Facebook, Danforth/Coxwell | Facebook

A Toronto library book is back on the shelves after spending over four decades in the home of its borrower.

The book, which was last checked out in October of 1978, was finally returned to the Danforth-Coxwell branch earlier this month in what can only be described as a triumphant victory of procrastination.

Keep Reading Show less

Barack Obama & Bruce Springsteen Are Getting Super Personal With A New Book This Fall

Friends who write books together stay together.

@barackobama | Instagram

They're taking the bromance to another level! A new book by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen is coming out this fall and it's full of deep talks, personal photos and more.

An expansion of the duo's podcast, Renegades: Born in the USA features Obama and Springsteen talking about pretty much everything, including career-defining moments, American politics, marriage, fatherhood, race and masculinity. They also discuss their favourite protest songs and American heroes.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Float For Hours On This Natural 13-km Lazy River In Ontario

An unforgettable tubing adventure! 🌊
jennomakeup | Instagram dantemmy | Instagram

You can float into summertime fun at this 13-kilometre Ontario lazy river that takes you from Paris to Brant Park.

Instead of spending hours trying to map out where you can safely go tubing, Grand River Rafting Company will take care of everything for you, including equipment and a shuttle ride.

Keep Reading Show less