These Books Let You Scratch Off Your Next Couple's Adventure & They're Available In Canada
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
After a year of trying to come up with things to do that follow public health guidelines, it's only natural that some of us may be running out of ideas.
And if you need a little inspiration for things to do, The Adventure Challenge books can serve up over 150 adventure ideas.
An adventure guide and keepsake bundled up into one cute package, you can choose from the couple, friend, or family editions - or bundle them up.
A single book goes for $55, and includes scratch-off adventures as well as space to glue in photos or write comments.
The brand also sells a book and camera set for $190, so you can easily capture your soon-to-be treasured memories.
Once the book is opened, you're able to browse through and pick a title that sounds fun at random, or do each adventure in the order of the book and scratch off your task.
It's a great gift for someone special on Valentine's Day, or even yourself, to keep the spice in life when your options may be limited due to the pandemic.
The Adventure Challenge: Couples Edition
All out of ideas? Couples can order The Adventure Challenge which is a scratch-off book full of exciting new activities you'll experience together. Don't worry, this book keeps it PG! It's a great way to be more spontaneous when you're sick of watching Netflix all day, every day.