Peoples Jewellers Has A Valentine's Day Sale On Now & You Can Get Something Sparkly Up To 50% Off
Your S/O will never guess you got it for half-off! 😉
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
With Valentine's Day around the corner, lovers and die-hard romantics alike are already looking for gift ideas that'll impress their sweethearts.
If jewelry is your go-to gift for special occasions, you'll be happy to know that Peoples Jewellers is offering up to 50% off select items now until February 14.
Whether you're looking for an engagement ring or a pair of earrings, as long as you place your order by February 10 you should receive your sparkling purchases in time for Valentine's Day.
If you're on the hunt for a necklace at a discount, you can get this classic 0.08 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Pendant in Sterling Silver for $79 (originally $209).
When it comes to affordable engagement rings, there are tons of options including a 0.37 CT. T.W. Diamond Double Cushion Frame Ring in 10K Gold for $699.99 (originally $1,299) and a 0.50 CT. T.W. Diamond Past Present Future Split Shank Engagement Ring in 10K White Gold for $699.98 (originally $1,499).
You can also find some really cute sets and gorgeous bracelets starting at $39.99.
Peoples Jewellers
