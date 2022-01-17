Trending Tags

15 Stunning Engagement Rings That'll Make Them Say 'Yes' This Valentine's Day

Unique, vintage and affordable options are available! 💍

Commerce Writer
Mejuri, Pandora

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Are you looking for a particularly special gift this Valentine's Day? If you're planning on popping the question this February and are researching engagement rings, look no further.

We hunted down 15 stunning engagement rings in all kinds of styles, including rings you can customize yourself.

From unique and vintage-inspired engagement rings to affordable engagement rings, you can find plenty of beautiful pieces from jewelry shops like Brilliant Earth, Mejuri and Peoples, which is actually having a 50% off Valentine's Day sale right now!

Depending on your location, the rings we selected should arrive in time for Valentine's Day as long as you order ASAP. Just make sure to double check shipping times if you want to receive it by a certain date.

Pandora Square Sparkle Halo Ring

Pandora

Here's a vintage-inspired engagement ring that'll impress your sweetheart without breaking the bank. This 14-karat gold Danube-cut zirconia comes with a band lined with sparkling stones they're sure to adore. It's currently available in sizes 4.5 to 8.5.

Pandora
$525
Buy Now

Mejuri Black Onyx Square Signet Ring

​Mejuri

This 14-karat gold signet-style ring might be unconventional as an engagement ring, but it certainly is stylish. Featuring black onyx, this striking ring is sure to impress your future fiancée. You can get it in sizes 7 to 12.

Mejuri
$750
Buy Now

0.37 CT. T.W. Diamond Double Cushion Frame Ring in 10K Gold

Peoples

This dramatic cushion-framed diamond engagement ring is currently $600 off at Peoples right now. Adorned with a total weight of 0.37 carats of diamonds, this 10-karat gold ring is available in sizes 4 to 9. You can also get it in white or rose gold.

Peoples
$1,299 $699.99
Buy Now

Brilliant Earth Borealis Diamond Wedding Ring

Brilliant Earth

This modern engagement ring features a shimmering diamond that is flush set into the band. You can get it in 18-karat white, yellow or rose gold, and in platinum for an extra $750. It's available in sizes 6 to 12, but if you need a size smaller or greater than those options you can contact Brilliant Earth for custom sizing.

Brilliant Earth
$1,990
Buy Now

Vintage Hexagon Style Peach-Pink Morganite Engagement Ring

Etsy

This affordable, vintage-inspired engagement ring is handmade in Toronto and sold through Etsy. It features a peachy morganite stone with natural white diamonds set into the sides of the band. It's available in 10 or 14-karat rose or yellow gold and in sizes 4 to 9.

Koala Jewellery Design
$580+ $493+
Buy Now

Mejuri Diamonds Cluster Ring

Mejuri

This unique engagement ring features a cluster of diamonds that'll shine oh-so bright on their finger this Valentine's Day. You can get it in 14-karat white or yellow gold in sizes 4 to 9. Payment plans are also available.

Mejuri
$2,815
Buy Now

Brilliant Earth Austin Black Diamond Wedding Ring

Brilliant Earth

This gorgeous ring features a contemporary black diamond groove that lines half of an 18-karat white, rose or yellow gold band. It's currently available in sizes 6 to 12, but if you need a size smaller or greater than those options you can contact Brilliant Earth for custom sizing.

Brilliant Earth
$2,565
Buy Now

Hexagon Cut Moissanite Vintage Engagement Ring

Etsy

This unique hexagon-shaped engagement ring is handmade and is available in 14 or 18-karat gold with a 0.05-carat diamond or moissanite gemstone. You can get it in sizes 3 to 9.75 and is customizable, too.

Ring Jewelry Shop
$784.34+
Buy Now

Vrai The Hover Floating Engagement Ring (Setting Only)

Vrai

This distinctive solitaire ring comes in 18-karat yellow gold with a marquise-cut diamond and an impressive pavé band. It's also available with a plain band and with other diamond shapes in sizes 4.5 to 8.25. You can also add an engraving to make it extra special.

Vrai
$1,631+
Buy Now

Blue Nile Hidden Sapphire Halo Diamond Engagement Ring

Blue Nile

Here's a stunning engagement ring that features a hidden sapphire halo that makes it unique. This 14-karat white gold ring with 0.19-carat total weight diamonds is available in sizes 4.5 to 8.5.

Blue Nile
$2,689.13
Buy Now

Blue Nile ZAC Zac Posen Vintage Three-Stone Diamond Engagement Ring

Blue Nile

You can take your relationship to the next level with this exquisite 14-karat white gold, three-stone diamond engagement ring. The total diamond carat weight of this ring is 0.54 carats and it is available in sizes 4.5 to 8.5.

Blue Nile
$3,354.75
Buy Now

Vintage Pear Alexandrite Engagement Ring With Marquise Diamond Cluster

Etsy

You can save 40% on this unique engagement ring we found on Etsy. The centre stone is a beautiful purple Alexandrite and you have the option to choose diamond or moissanite side stones. It's available in 14-karate or 18-karate white, yellow or rose gold, in sizes 3 to 9.

Rhythm Ring
$726.73+ $436.04+
Buy Now

Brilliant Earth Selene Diamond Engagement Ring (Setting Only)

Brilliant Earth

This classic and delicate setting from Brilliant Earth allows you to feature three diamonds, with the option to choose the shape of the centre stone (including round, pear, princess and more). You can actually view the setting with different-sized diamonds, which can help you make your decision if you're torn between two styles.

Brilliant Earth
$1,365
Buy Now

Men's 0.50 CT. T.W. Channel Set Diamond Wedding Band in 14K White Gold

Peoples

With 10 round diamonds in a channel setting, this 14-karat white gold engagement ring oozes elegance. It must be a popular option because it's only available in size 10.5 right now.

Peoples
$1,699.99
Buy Now

Vrai The Signature V (Setting Only)

Vrai

This unique v-shaped setting from Vrai is available in platinum, pavé, and 18-karat yellow, rose or white gold. You can totally customize it with the diamond shape of your choice, including options like marquise, round, emerald and more. It's available in sizes 3 to 11 with engraving available.

Vrai
$2,170+
Buy Now
