13 Gifts To Give Yourself On Valentine's Day If You're Single AF
When you love yourself more than anyone else! ❤️
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Love it or hate it, February 14 is a day full of couples sharing their Valentine's Day escapades all over social media. And if you're single this year, you may be dreading it.
But Valentine's Day doesn't have to be a drab affair. You can always spend it with your best friends, fur baby, or you can just have a fun day alone and use it as an excuse to eat chocolate and indulge in some self-care.
You won't need a partner when you can spoil yourself with these 13 fabulous finds including jewelry, books, bath bombs and more.
Everlane The Perform 24/7 Legging
You can treat yourself to the gift of 24/7 comfort with these brand new leggings from Everlane that are buttery soft and can take you from WFH to workout mode. It's available in six colours in sizes XXS to XXXL and has a 4.75 rating on the brand's website.
Boscia Vitamin B12 Hydration Booster Serum
Give your skin some love with this hydrating serum from Boscia that'll help beat the effects of frosty February weather. It contains oils like apricot kernel oil and sweet almond oil to help with complexion and texture.
Mejuri Croissant Dome Ring
You can put a ring on yourself with this gorgeous gold vermeil ring from Mejuri. Vermeil is thicker than gold-plating but more affordable than sold gold, leaving you with a long-lasting piece that won't break the bank.
Pandora Freehand Heart Ring
If you prefer something a littler more dainty, you might love this 14k rose gold-plated heart ring from Pandora instead. It's currently available in sizes 4.8 to 8.5
MAC Proud To Be Canadian Lipstick
Why not rock a bright red lip if you won't have to worry about kissing anyone on Valentine's Day anyway? This lipstick is more matte than satin and is made in Canada.
Bathorium Aphrodite Bath Bomb
This huge bath bomb is full of rose petals and has hints of chocolate and vanilla. It's also made with kokum butter that will leave your skin feeling super soft after.
Bathtub Caddy Tray
You can pair your dreamy bath bomb with this bamboo bath caddy for the ultimate self-care day. It has slots for your candle, wine glass and tablet and can adjust to fit your tub size.
JoyJolt Red Wine Glasses
Speaking of wine, these cylindrical glasses are a trendy twist on your classic wine glass. This set of two can hold up to 14 ounces of wine each, perfect for all your vino nights!
'After the Rain' by Alexandra Elle
Self-love is the best kind of love there is and this stunning book by Alexandra Elle is full of thought-provoking lessons on healing and learning how to love yourself unconditionally.
H&M Satin Pajamas
Instead of getting all dressed up for Valentine's Day, you can lounge at home and watch your favourite rom-coms in these silky soft PJs. These pajamas are light and flowy but have long sleeves and pants making them perfect for all seasons.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
You can give your tired eyes a boost of energy with these pink under-eye pads that are totally on theme. For an even more relaxing experience, you can leave them in the fridge for a few hours before using them.
Asobu H2 Audio Bottle
This 2-in-1 water bottle and wireless earphone case is perfect for those long solo walks as you listen to your favourite podcast. The earbud portion is rechargeable and the bottle is made of a double-wall vacuum insulated bottle, keeping your drinks cold or hot for longer.
Vibe Personal Massager
Last but certainly not least, you can treat yourself to some proper 'you' time this Valentine's Day with this vibrating personal massager. It comes with a storage pouch so you can discretely keep it out of sight when you're not using it.