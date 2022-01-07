Trending Tags

16 Gifts To Send Your Friends & Family When Meeting In Person Just Isn't An Option

For birthdays, anniversaries and all sorts of milestones you can't be there for.

16 Gifts To Send Your Friends & Family When Meeting In Person Isn't An Option
@kimandpom | Instagram, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The last two years have been a difficult time and you may not have been able to celebrate with all of your loved ones during special occasions. Even the 2021 holidays were put on pause for many Canadians.

If you're looking to send a gift to someone with a birthday coming up or to someone you know who's had a rough year, here are 16 thoughtful ideas that are sure to make their day.

A DoorDash Order

You can send your loved one or bestie a cup of their favourite bubble tea or a yummy meal through DoorDash. When you place the order, just fill in their address info instead. Plus, you're supporting restaurants at the same time!

DoorDash
Buy Now

Kim & Pom Pink Grapefruit Spa Box Set

Etsy

Kim & Pom is a Canadian small business that specializes in handmade self-care and wellness products. This refreshing grapefruit scented set comes with a bath bomb, clay mask, bar soap and your choice of either bath salts or a flower bath. You also have the option to add an exfoliating mitt for a few extra bucks.

Kim and Pom
$49.50+
Buy Now

DavidsTea Feel Good Faves 12 Tea Sampler Set 

DavidsTea

You can help them chill out with this tea sampling set with blends that help with everything from digestion issues to headaches. You can also order them this tea steeper for $26, if they don't already have one.

DavidsTea
$26
Buy Now

Nespresso Bestsellers Vertuo

If their drink of choice is coffee, then you can treat them to this set of five sleeves of best-selling Nespresso flavours. Alternatively, you can send them a bag of roasted coffee beans if they don't have a Nespresso machine.

Nespresso
$52.20
Buy Now

'The Maid' by Nita Prose

If they love to read books, you can order them a copy of the coziest mystery novel of the year so far! The Maid is about a neurodivergent maid named Molly who stumbled upon the dead body of a wealthy man staying in a suite and the investigation she ends up getting tangled in.

Penguin Books
$24.70
Buy Now

Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box

Godiva

You can't go wrong with a box of delicious Godiva chocolates. This one is already beautifully wrapped in gold ribbon, so you can send it as is when ordering it.

Godiva
$34.95
Buy Now

A Funny Greeting Card From MapleSass

Etsy

If their birthday celebrations were cancelled this year, then you can send over this adorable little card from MapleSass on Etsy. The Canadian seller uses 100% recycled paper and sells a variety of other cards for different occasions.

MapleSass
$7.40
Buy Now

A Floral Embrace Arrangement

1-800 Flowers

You cantotally brighten their day with a bouquet of fresh flowers from local florists. With 1-800-Flowers, you can get same-day delivery in most Canadian regions, just make sure to double-check before you place your order.

​1-800 Flowers
$49.99+
Buy Now

H&M Large Glass Vase

H&M

You can pair your flower delivery with this lovely vase to give them something to put them in. Even without the flowers, this vase would make a pretty decor piece.

H&M
$39.99 $24.99
Buy Now

KikiCandlesca Custom Cake Candle

Etsy

Even if they're not celebrating with a real cake this year, you can still get them a super realistic-looking pastry candle from Etsy seller KikiCandlesca, based out of Toronto. You can choose a pre-made design or get one customized to make it extra-special for your loved one.

KikiCandlesca
$26+
Buy Now

An InstaCake 

Amazon Canada

If you do decide to get them a real cake but they don't have anyone to share it with, you can order them this single-serving "cake in a card" on Amazon. All they have to do is mix the ingredients in the box, pop it in the microwave and voila! There are nine flavours to choose from and each cake comes with a single candle.

InstaCake
$23.81 $18.64
Buy Now

'The Simpsons' 1000-Piece Puzzle

Puzzles are a popular past-time and here's one your friend may not have seen or done seen before. It would make a great gift for any The Simpsons fan who's up for a real challenge.

USAOpoly
$23.99 $14.99
Buy Now

Eurographics Smart-Puzzle Sort & Store Jigsaw Accessory

Amazon Canada

For the serial puzzler, you can also surprise them with this set of six sorting trays to help them keep everything organized. The trays are stackable for easy storage and clean up when they're working on a puzzle that might take a few days.

​Eurographics
$27.86 $24.69
Buy Now

Alma Smiley Face Slippers

Amazon Canada

You can help them stay cozy this winter with these trendy slippers that are guaranteed to make them smile. They're nice and fuzzy with a rubber sole to prevent them from slipping on hardwood floors.

alma
$44.99
Buy Now

Happy Socks Dog Walking Gift Set 3-Pack

Happy Socks

Walking the dog might be the only outdoor activity they're doing these days so why not gift them some dedicated dog-walking socks? This set of three comfy socks is such a fun way for them to add a pop of colour to their daily routine.

Happy Socks
$38
Buy Now

Gourmet King Gift Basket

You can treat them to an entire basket full of delicious snacks and gifts that you can customize based on what they like. You can get 5% off your Online Gifts Canada order with code NARCITY5.

Online Gifts Canada
$169 $149
Buy Now
