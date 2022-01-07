16 Gifts To Send Your Friends & Family When Meeting In Person Just Isn't An Option
For birthdays, anniversaries and all sorts of milestones you can't be there for.
The last two years have been a difficult time and you may not have been able to celebrate with all of your loved ones during special occasions. Even the 2021 holidays were put on pause for many Canadians.
If you're looking to send a gift to someone with a birthday coming up or to someone you know who's had a rough year, here are 16 thoughtful ideas that are sure to make their day.
A DoorDash Order
You can send your loved one or bestie a cup of their favourite bubble tea or a yummy meal through DoorDash. When you place the order, just fill in their address info instead. Plus, you're supporting restaurants at the same time!
Kim & Pom Pink Grapefruit Spa Box Set
Kim & Pom is a Canadian small business that specializes in handmade self-care and wellness products. This refreshing grapefruit scented set comes with a bath bomb, clay mask, bar soap and your choice of either bath salts or a flower bath. You also have the option to add an exfoliating mitt for a few extra bucks.
DavidsTea Feel Good Faves 12 Tea Sampler Set
You can help them chill out with this tea sampling set with blends that help with everything from digestion issues to headaches. You can also order them this tea steeper for $26, if they don't already have one.
Nespresso Bestsellers Vertuo
If their drink of choice is coffee, then you can treat them to this set of five sleeves of best-selling Nespresso flavours. Alternatively, you can send them a bag of roasted coffee beans if they don't have a Nespresso machine.
'The Maid' by Nita Prose
If they love to read books, you can order them a copy of the coziest mystery novel of the year so far! The Maid is about a neurodivergent maid named Molly who stumbled upon the dead body of a wealthy man staying in a suite and the investigation she ends up getting tangled in.
Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box
You can't go wrong with a box of delicious Godiva chocolates. This one is already beautifully wrapped in gold ribbon, so you can send it as is when ordering it.
A Funny Greeting Card From MapleSass
If their birthday celebrations were cancelled this year, then you can send over this adorable little card from MapleSass on Etsy. The Canadian seller uses 100% recycled paper and sells a variety of other cards for different occasions.
A Floral Embrace Arrangement
You cantotally brighten their day with a bouquet of fresh flowers from local florists. With 1-800-Flowers, you can get same-day delivery in most Canadian regions, just make sure to double-check before you place your order.
H&M Large Glass Vase
You can pair your flower delivery with this lovely vase to give them something to put them in. Even without the flowers, this vase would make a pretty decor piece.
KikiCandlesca Custom Cake Candle
Even if they're not celebrating with a real cake this year, you can still get them a super realistic-looking pastry candle from Etsy seller KikiCandlesca, based out of Toronto. You can choose a pre-made design or get one customized to make it extra-special for your loved one.
An InstaCake
If you do decide to get them a real cake but they don't have anyone to share it with, you can order them this single-serving "cake in a card" on Amazon. All they have to do is mix the ingredients in the box, pop it in the microwave and voila! There are nine flavours to choose from and each cake comes with a single candle.
'The Simpsons' 1000-Piece Puzzle
Puzzles are a popular past-time and here's one your friend may not have seen or done seen before. It would make a great gift for any The Simpsons fan who's up for a real challenge.
Eurographics Smart-Puzzle Sort & Store Jigsaw Accessory
For the serial puzzler, you can also surprise them with this set of six sorting trays to help them keep everything organized. The trays are stackable for easy storage and clean up when they're working on a puzzle that might take a few days.
Alma Smiley Face Slippers
You can help them stay cozy this winter with these trendy slippers that are guaranteed to make them smile. They're nice and fuzzy with a rubber sole to prevent them from slipping on hardwood floors.
Happy Socks Dog Walking Gift Set 3-Pack
Walking the dog might be the only outdoor activity they're doing these days so why not gift them some dedicated dog-walking socks? This set of three comfy socks is such a fun way for them to add a pop of colour to their daily routine.
Gourmet King Gift Basket
You can treat them to an entire basket full of delicious snacks and gifts that you can customize based on what they like. You can get 5% off your Online Gifts Canada order with code NARCITY5.