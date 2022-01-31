Sections

valentines day

The Best Lingerie Brands In Canada If You Want To Spice Things Up On Valentine's Day

Lace-adorned pieces in every size! 🙌

Commerce Editor
The Best Lingerie Brands In Canada If You Want To Spice Things Up On Valentine's Day
@lavieenrose | Instagram, @fortnightlabel | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

No romantic night in is complete without some lingerie. With Valentine's Day around the corner, you can stock up on the sexy stuff for cheap!

Wearing the right lingerie can do wonders for your self-confidence. Thankfully, there are a lot of places you can shop both online and in-person if you want to add a few new lacy items to your drawer.

We gathered a list of size-inclusive brands available in Canada that'll make lingerie shopping a breeze. These shops carry the hottest trends if you want to spice things up and try something new this Valentine's Day.

Lovehoney

Aside from selling some of the best budget-friendly sex toys, Lovehoney also designs and sells lingerie for everybody.

You can show off your best bits and feel so damn cute in the brand's top styles like this Plus Size Tiger Lily Red Floral Lace Bustier Set for $54. You can also find various corsets, babydolls robes, stockings and other items on sale for $30.

Lovehoney
Buy Now

Velvet Lust

Velvet Lust

Whatever the kink or occasion, the styles at Velvet Lust lets you embrace every inch of yourself and strut with confidence. Select items are up to 60% off right now including this Rhinestone Bodystocking for $27.70 and this Sweet Sweet Darling Lace Babydoll for $25.99 that's available in size medium to 5XL.

Velvet Lust
Buy Now

Agent Provocateur

Agent Provocateur is an upscale British lingerie retailer that's wildly popular here in Canada. Right now, you can score an extra 20% off select sale items with the code EXTRA20.

Some gorgeous pieces you can find online include this black lacy bra on sale for $69 and this black semi-sheer bra with tulle bows for $99.

Agent Provocateur
Buy Now

Mary Young

From lacy bralettes to sheer underwear, Mary Young's ethically-made pieces add a little touch of sexiness to a classic design. You can shop the Montreal-based brand at places like Indigo or directly on its website. Some sizzling items perfect for Valentine's Day include the Logan Bra in Black for $78 and the Lux High Waist Brief for $58 which comes in six colours.

Mary Young
Buy Now

Lovedreamer

Lovedreamer, one of the biggest adult shops in Canada, has been around for 16 years. Here, you can shop not just sex toys but a variety of costumes and lingerie from corsets to garter belts and everything in between.

Right now, a ton of lingerie's on sale including this white chamise for $13.95 and this black lace teddy for $37.95.

Lovedreamer
Buy Now

Savage X Fenty

Besides a beauty line, global phenom Rihanna also started her own lingerie brand that emphasizes confidence and inclusivity. While there aren't any physical stores in Canada (not yet, anyway), you can still shop the popular brand online.

According to the website, some of Rihanna's personal picks include this pink Lace'd Up Strappy Cami for $86.91 and this teal Savage Not Sorry Lace Teddy for $100.29. Wowza!

Savage x Fenty
Buy Now

Fortnight

Not to be confused with the video game of the same name, Fortnight is a Canadian lingerie and swimwear line created to empower women. Show-stoppers you can expect to find include the Ivy Longline for $110 and the Ara Thong Bodysuit for $210.

If you're unsure about the size or fit, you can book a video chat fitting with one of the company's fit experts.

Fortnight
Buy Now

La Vie En Rose

Those who want to look classy but stay comfy can check out La Vie En Rose. The popular Canadian retailer carries a lot of lace and mesh babydolls like this pink one for $44.95 which comes in sizes extra-small to XXL. Another bestseller is this Lace and Mesh Push-up Teddy for $49.95 which comes in black and sage green.

La Vie En Rose
Buy Now
