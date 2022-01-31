Sections

Rihanna Just Revealed She's Pregnant During A Harlem Stroll With A$AP Rocky

The baby isn't even born yet and it's already cooler than most people.

Global Staff Writer
Money isn’t the only thing on Rihanna’s mind these days.

The Barbadian singer, 33, and her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child together, and they made the announcement in the most iconic way.

The couple hit the streets of Harlem and debuted the pregnancy by having her baby bump out on display under a very loud pink jacket, in what became a very public photoshoot.

Celebrity photographer Miles Diggs captured photographs of the couple strolling the streets of New York City, holding hands and proudly showing off their pregnancy.

The photograph showed Rihanna sporting a long pink jacket with only one button closed underneath which she was wearing along with a statement necklace adorned with colourful jewels.

On the other hand, A$AP Rocky was definitely dressed far more warmly and layered up his sweater with a cool denim jacket.

“Rihanna was quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump,” a witness told Page Six.

Over recent months, the Fenty Beauty owner has been sporting really oversized clothing, which we now know was to cover up the huge news.

The pair have been dating since 2020 after being friends for many years and are now going super strong.

During an interview with GQ Magazine, the rapper recently referred to Rihanna as “the love of my life.”

In the interview, when A$AP Rocky was asked about one day taking on fatherhood, he said: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely.”

“Nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Given that the child’s parents will be Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, the child may be very fly indeed.

