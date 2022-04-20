A$AP Rocky Was Arrested On Shooting Charges & He Just Got Back From Vacation With Rihanna
They detained him at LAX.
A$AP Rocky was arrested on charges related to a 2021 shooting in Los Angeles on Wednesday, moments after returning home from a vacation with his pregnant wife Rihanna.
The rapper is now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) in connection with the November 6, 2021 incident, the New York Times reports.
The rapper's attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed to NBC News that the 33-year-old was arrested on Wednesday morning upon arrival to the LAX.
A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is facing charges over a confrontation that happened "between two acquaintances" last year, according to a press release from Los Angeles Police Department.
Police say the argument escalated and the suspect shot the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim received medical treatment and survived the incident with a minor injury.
Authorities now say the shooter was Mayers.
According to a document obtained by NBC, "Mayers shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand."
LAPD News: Arrest of Shooting Suspect (NR22111ll)pic.twitter.com/fkrNxLZGS8— LAPD PIO (@LAPD PIO) 1650472921
A$AP Rocky was returning from a trip to Barbados with Rihanna at the time of his arrest, police sources told NBC.
Authorities also executed a search warrant at his home in Los Angeles.
This isn't the first time the rapper has faced assault charges.
He was convicted of assaulting a man during a street fight in Sweden in 2019, in a case that turned into a major dispute involving then-U.S. President Donald Trump.
A$AP Rocky ultimately paid more than $1,000 in damages and received a suspended prison sentence after he was allowed to return to the U.S.