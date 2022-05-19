Rihanna Just Had Her Baby With A$AP Rocky & They've Been Keeping It Secret For Days
We want a name ASAP!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together on May 13, and we honestly can't believe they kept it quiet for almost a week.
She gave birth to the baby on May 13 in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. And while they hadn't posted about it on social media as of Thursday afternoon, sources told TMZ that the baby is a boy.
The pair announced her pregnancy back in January with a stylish photoshoot in New York, and Rihanna has been rocking her maternity style ever since.
She modelled for Vogue and did plenty of other shoots throughout the pregnancy. She even inspired the Met Museum to pay tribute to her with a marble statue earlier this month.
The pair have not announced a name for their baby yet, but we can only hope it'll come along with a stylish photo spread.
It's a happy turn for the couple, after an uncomfortable end to their vacation last month. A$AP Rocky was arrested on charges related to a shooting as the pair returned home to L.A. from Barbados in mid-April.
Rihanna recently told Vogue that she was excited to become a mom.
"They're going to teach me more than I could ever teach them," she said of the baby. ""And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become."
A$AP told GQ last year that he thinks he'll make an "incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad."
"I would have a very fly child," he said. "Very."
We'll find out just how fly soon enough!