Chris Brown Congratulated Rihanna On Her Baby With A$AP Rocky & Fans Are Ripping Him For It
One critic called it "sickening."
Chris Brown congratulated ex-girlfriend Rihanna on her new baby with A$AP Rocky on Thursday, but many of her fans were not having any of it.
Brown dated Rihanna over a decade ago, and he was convicted of assaulting her in a high-profile case from 2009.
That incident was still fresh on many people's minds when Brown offered his congrats on social media Thursday, following news that she'd given birth.
The R&B singer took to Instagram stories to write "Congratulations." Though he didn't tag Rihanna, he added an emoji of a pregnant woman, a heart and prayer hands.
@chrisbrownofficial | Instagram
While some fans found it endearing or took it as a sign that the past was behind them, others simply could not let the past go.
"Has everyone just completely forgotten that Chris Brown beat the absolute sh*t out of Rihanna? Every time I see his name trending I feel like I lived in a parallel universe where he almost beat her to death and in this universe that just didn't happen?" said @haleyxmariexx on Twitter.
Others also suggested that it was inappropriate for Brown to say something publicly.
"Chris Brown having the audacity to even speak to Rihanna after she's supposed to be happy enjoying the birth of her new baby boy is absolutely vile to me. Like stay the f*ck away from her and her happiness," said @katts_art.
"Chris Brown talking to Rihanna after she's gave birth is sickening," tweeted @heywcrds. "She's supposed to be at a point right now enjoying her life and here he comes. it's more than just 'toxicity' it's insanely trauma inducing and disrespectful."
"Chris Brown is Mad man saying congrats to Rihanna on his story passive aggressively. Go to hell boy. Lol you are obsessed still?" said another comment.
Chris brown is Mad man saying congrats to Rihanna on his story passive aggressively. Go to hell boy. Lol you are obsessed still?— Every thing luxury\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddec (@Every thing luxury\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddec) 1652984602
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together on May 13, TMZ first reported on Thursday. They apparently had a boy, though they hadn't shared a name or any posts about the news as of Friday morning.
Brown has three children of his own.