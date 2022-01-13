Megan Fox Just Got Engaged To Machine Gun Kelly & Then They 'Drank Each Other's Blood'
MGK designed her unusual engagement ring himself 💍
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged and they had a very peculiar way of securing their bond: they drank each other's blood.
Yeah, you read that right. According to Fox, the pair drank each other's blood after getting engaged in an unusual gesture to celebrate their union.
The couple announced their engagement on January 12 on their Instagram accounts, and the world just can't get enough of the ring that Machine Gun Kelly designed for Fox.
The musician posted a video of Fox showing off the impressive diamond and emerald ring with the caption "'yes, in this life and every life' 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me."
Kelly said he designed the ring himself and did so in the most thoughtful way by including both of their birthstones.
"I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he said.
Each stone appears to be about five carats and the ring itself is likely worth about $350,000, according to Bill Kung, owner of Ultimate Diamond, a luxury diamond retailer.
Fox also posted about their engagement on Instagram with a video of the actual proposal.
"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes," she captioned her post.
"And then we drank each other's blood," she wrote.
This will be Fox's second marriage, and it comes after she divorced Brian Austin Green in 2020. The couple was together for 10 years and they share three kids together.
Kelly, 31, and Fox, 35, met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020.
The news comes weeks after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott, another Hollywood socialite and rockstar couple, announced their engagement.
Now the wait for the wedding begins!