Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox's Engagement Ring To Hurt Her When She Takes It Off
🚩"Love is pain!" 🚩
We're getting more details about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's engagement, and it sounds like they're really going with the idea that love hurts.
The couple said they drank each other's blood after he proposed, and now we've learned that MGK designed Fox's ring to cause her pain when she takes it off.
During an interview with Vogue, Kelly said that he designed the ring so that "if she tries to take it off, it hurts."
The ring is actually two rings, each holding one of the couple's birthstones, a pure emerald and a huge diamond.
The two stones are in the shape of a teardrop, and when snapped together, they arrange to make a heart shape.
"The bands are actually thorns," Kelly told Vogue, before explaining that it's meant to hurt when Fox takes the rings off.
"Love is pain!" he said.
Last week, the couple announced their engagement after a year and a half of dating in a post on each of their Instagram accounts.
Fox posted the sweetest video showing MGK getting on his knees to pop the question.
Meanwhile, Kelly posted a video of Fox's ring on his account, explaining its design.
The ring is estimated to be worth about $350,000.
In the Vogue interview, MGK mentioned that he filmed the proposal with his phone set against a cup and didn't even hire a photographer to capture the moment.
They chose to announce it through their Instagram because they wanted to tell the story themselves.
"We released it to control the narrative," Kelly said, "as opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa!"
The couple was definitely surprised by the attention their union got, but it might have had more to do with the "drinking each other's blood" part.