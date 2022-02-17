Sections

Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Called Off Their Wedding A Year After Getting Engaged

She didn't realize how much he was into football 🏈

Global Staff Writer
Sbukley | Dreamstime, @aaronrodgers12 | Instagram

Actress Shailene Woodley and NFL star Aron Rodgers have officially called it quits.

Just one year after announcing their engagement, the two have called off their wedding and are no longer in a relationship. The split was allegedly amicable.

According to a report by CNN, someone close to Woodley stated that the actress and football player had grown apart due to their busy careers and that though their relationship had stopped being a priority to both of them, they remain friends.

Woodley was apparently done with things because Rodgers "put football first," sources told In Touch magazine.

Woodley, 30, appears to have scrubbed Rodgers, 38, from her Instagram account, while she only appears in one video posted on his account.

Rodgers announced their engagement after winning the NFL MVP award in February 2021.

The public learned about the couple's engagement through an announcement by Rodgers during his acceptance speech in February 2021. “I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career,” said the Green Bay Packers quarterback, according to a report by E! News.

Woodley later confirmed that they had been engaged for quite some time during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

"Yes, we are engaged. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

She added at the time that she didn't know Rodgers as a "football guy," and that she hadn't been to any of his games because of the pandemic.

In July 2021, Woodley told Entertainment Tonight that they were not rushing things, and therefore there was "no wedding planning happening," so we don't know when the wedding might have been.

They reportedly grew apart during the recent NFL season, although Woodley stood by Rodgers when he came under criticism for comments about COVID-19 vaccines.

