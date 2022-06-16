Machine Gun Kelly Enjoyed The Miami Beaches While On Tour With Megan Fox
He just announced his new Hulu documentary. 🎥
Machine Gun Kelly, aka MGK, and actress, Megan Fox, were spotted enjoying Miami's beaches during his tour stop in the Florida city.
He stopped by the FTX arena where he tagged the Magic City in his story, and then went on to enjoy some water sports, where he questioned wearing the life vest on stage.
After a fun day in the sun, MGK went to the concert venue where he was greeted with an infinity mirror that had a neon sign shaped into a guitar in pink with his initials on it.
MGK enjoying watersports in Miami, with the caption: "should i wear my lifejacket to the concert tonight 🤔"@machinegunkelly | Instagram
The artist's Mainstream Sellout tour has a been huge hit with his unpredictable moves.
He hangs on the stage from a rope ladder, and Fox is always by his side. MGK posted a photo of the couple backstage at the Miami show on his Instagram page, as she fixed his outfit.
MGK and Megan Fox backstage in Miami. @machinegunkelly | Instagram
Today, the artist had even more exciting news. He published a video on his social media page announcing that he's had cameras following him for the last two years making a Hulu documentary, MGK Life In Pink.
"In the last two years, my whole life changed…and we had the cameras rolling 🎥👀 @hulu#MGKLifeInPink coming soon!! drop a 💓 if you’re watching," he captioned his announcement.
The rock singer has a thumbnail of him and his daughter on his page, and it makes me wonder how much he let the cameras in on his life.
From his sudden rise to stardom to his extremely public relationship, the juicy details could all unfold in the movie.
He did not release an air date yet for the film.
