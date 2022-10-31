Megan Fox's Halloween Costume With Machine Gun Kelly Is So Extra & Christians Are Furious
Again with the blood?
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are really stirring the pot with their couple's Halloween costume, and the Christian community is particularly pissed off about it.
MGK dressed up as a priest for his Halloween costume on Sunday, and while it's not clear what Megan Fox was supposed to be, she was definitely going for a "sexy" something.
The two went as a duo and posted some racy pictures of their costume online, where they’ve received a lot of backlash.
The actress posted a series of pictures to her Instagram page of her dressed in latex bondage lingerie while MGK holds her from a dog leash tied to her neck. He's holding up a glass that seems to hint at fake blood, although these two have history with drinking the real stuff, too.
In her post, she even shared a video of MGK feeding her communion while she’s crouched on the ground.
“On Sundays we take communion,” said the caption of her post.
Many people called out the couple for the inappropriate costume in the comments and labelled it as “distasteful.”
One user commented, “low-key thinking Megan Fox has lost it all,” followed by the scull emoji, which received over 20,000 likes.
“The humiliating and degrading things people do for social media,” wrote another user.
"Christianity is not a costume," wrote one critic.
One comment asked: “what the hell is wrong with you people?”
“Unacceptable. No one should ever mock someone else’s religion,” another commenter wrote.
“This is just distasteful, and I’m an atheist,” read one of the many comments under Fox’s post.
MGK didn't post his own pics from the incident, but he did share photos of the other stunt costume he wore with Fox.
The two dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee on Saturday, and he even pretended to snort fake(?) cocaine off her breasts.
Of course, it wouldn't be a MGK post without that little extra sniff of controversy.
Fox has not responded to the backlash as of Monday.