Machine Gun Kelly Called Megan Fox His 'Wife' & Hinted At A Few Big Secrets At The BBMAs
He gave a lot away 🤰
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly only got engaged in January, but it sounds like they may have already taken the next step — or two steps — in their whirlwind relationship.
MGK left many people with questions after his performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, where he seemed to suggest that he and Fox are already married, and that she might even be pregnant.
“I wrote this song for my wife,” MGK said before starting his performance, reported NBC Los Angeles.
The singer then sang: "On the first day you said I was your twin flame from a past life."
But that wasn't the only potential bit of news he dropped on stage.
Halfway through the song, Machine Gun Kelly dedicated the rest of the performance to his "child" with Fox.
“And this is for our unborn child,” he said.
Fox hadn't said anything about being pregnant before the BBMAs, but MGK's comments had people wondering if she's got her first kid on the way right now.
People in the crowd were reportedly confused by his use of the word "wife," although it's not the first time he's referred to Fox that way. He also did it during his appearance on The Ellen Show in March.
The two haven’t officially confirmed if they are expecting a child together, but if they were, it would be Fox’s fourth child and MGK’s second.
Either way, they're clearly still going strong, according to a racy text exchange Fox shared on her Instagram after the show.
"Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex," she wrote.
Fox has three sons, Noah,9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, from her previous relationship with Brian Austin, while MGK has a 12-year-old daughter with his ex Emma Cannon.
It's still unclear whether they're married or just getting used to the term, but if there is a wedding in the future, we're guessing there'll also be some blood involved.
