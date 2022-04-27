Megan Fox Says She & Machine Gun Kelly Drink Each Other's Blood For 'Ritual Purposes Only'
"People are imagining us with goblets." 🤨
You might say Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's love story is unusual, and she just stoked that theory by confirming that they do actually drink each other's blood in a ritualistic way.
The famous couple got engaged earlier this year, and Fox made it weird with an Instagram announcement that mentions how they sealed the deal.
"And then we drank each other's blood," she wrote.
Like most people, we were confused about what that even meant, but Fox went into the gory details this week in her first interview since the engagement with Glamour Magazine.
During the interview, the Jennifer's Body actress was asked: "Um, so did you actually drink each other's blood?" Because that's the question on all of our minds.
She confirmed that they did in fact consume each other's blood, but maybe not in the way some people probably imagined.
"So, I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people, or people are imagining us with goblets, and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood," she said.
"It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."
She then delved further into the ritual itself, saying that it's part of her spiritual activities during new and full moons.
"When I do it, it's a passage, or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it," explained Fox. However, she added that MGK is a lot "more haphazard and hectic and chaotic."
"He's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul,'" says Fox.
She also touched on the infamous ring that MGK custom-designed to hurt her when she takes it off because, according to him, "love is pain!"
The singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, previously explained the thought process behind the ring on Instagram.
"I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," read the caption of his Instagram post.
"That ring is a massive deal; it's sparked a whole new trend in magnetic rings," Fox told Glamour. "Colson's a great guy, and he said he wanted a ring that everyone would talk about."
Right when we thought things couldn't get wilder, Fox revealed that she believes she actually "manifested" MGK into her life and potentially even "made him."
"He's literally my exact physical type that I've been manifesting since I was four," she said.
"I'm also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is. Who knows what he would have been like or looked like if it wasn't for me."
Safe to say: they're a pretty passionate couple.