NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
megan fox

Megan Fox Says She & Machine Gun Kelly Drink Each Other's Blood For 'Ritual Purposes Only'

"People are imagining us with goblets." 🤨

Global Staff Writer
Machine Gun Kelly giving Megan Fox a piggy back ride. Right: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly giving Megan Fox a piggy back ride. Right: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

@meganfox | Instagram

You might say Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's love story is unusual, and she just stoked that theory by confirming that they do actually drink each other's blood in a ritualistic way.

The famous couple got engaged earlier this year, and Fox made it weird with an Instagram announcement that mentions how they sealed the deal.

"And then we drank each other's blood," she wrote.

Like most people, we were confused about what that even meant, but Fox went into the gory details this week in her first interview since the engagement with Glamour Magazine.

During the interview, the Jennifer's Body actress was asked: "Um, so did you actually drink each other's blood?" Because that's the question on all of our minds.

She confirmed that they did in fact consume each other's blood, but maybe not in the way some people probably imagined.

"So, I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people, or people are imagining us with goblets, and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood," she said.

"It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

She then delved further into the ritual itself, saying that it's part of her spiritual activities during new and full moons.

"When I do it, it's a passage, or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it," explained Fox. However, she added that MGK is a lot "more haphazard and hectic and chaotic."

"He's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul,'" says Fox.

She also touched on the infamous ring that MGK custom-designed to hurt her when she takes it off because, according to him, "love is pain!"

The singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, previously explained the thought process behind the ring on Instagram.

"I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," read the caption of his Instagram post.

"That ring is a massive deal; it's sparked a whole new trend in magnetic rings," Fox told Glamour. "Colson's a great guy, and he said he wanted a ring that everyone would talk about."

Right when we thought things couldn't get wilder, Fox revealed that she believes she actually "manifested" MGK into her life and potentially even "made him."

"He's literally my exact physical type that I've been manifesting since I was four," she said.

"I'm also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is. Who knows what he would have been like or looked like if it wasn't for me."

Safe to say: they're a pretty passionate couple.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...