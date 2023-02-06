Megan Fox Showed Up At The Grammys With A 'Broken Wrist' & Fans Wonder If She's 'OK'
She says she also had a concussion.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly always know how to make an entrance, although they raised eyebrows at the 2023 Grammys when she showed up with a pink cast on her wrist.
and they did not disappoint at the Grammy’s this year.
The Transformers actress says she sustained a few injuries before the big event, but that didn’t stop her from pulling up and serving her look with MGK.
Fox showed off her Jessica Rabbit-inspired look for the night in an Instagram post, which featured a plunging strapless red gown.
“Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party,” read Fox’s Instagram caption.
The photos also feature MGK’s look, which consisted of a Dolce & Gabbana suit paired with a bejewelled turtle neck.
Although MGK had a big night by earning his first Grammy nomination for best rock album, people were puzzled by Fox's injuries and how she sustained them.
Several suggested in the comment section under her Instagram post worried that her post is a “cry for help.”
One person commented, “Am I the only one wondering why [is] her wrist not in a cast if broken? Or at least bandaged up?”
The photos on Instagram show a cast-less Fox, but during the actual award ceremony and red carpet event, the actress sported a pink wrist cast.
Another person wrote: “Does anyone else wonder if she is okay?”
One commenter asked: “Why would you go to a Grammy's party knowing that you have a broken wrist and a concussion?”
Other than the Instagram caption, Fox hasn’t explained her injuries or addressed the concerned comments by her fans.
- Megan Fox Says She & Machine Gun Kelly Drink Each Other's Blood For 'Ritual Purposes Only' ›
- Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox's Engagement Ring To Hurt Her When She Takes It Off ›
- Megan Fox Calls Being In Love With Machine Gun Kelly "A Tsunami" And People Have OPINIONS ›
- Megan Fox's Halloween Costume With Machine Gun Kelly Is So Extra & Christians Are Furious ›