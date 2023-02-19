Megan Fox Is Back On Instagram & Here's What She Has To Say About Those MGK Cheating Rumours
"Leave all these innocent people alone."
Megan Fox is back on Instagram and finally addressing cheating rumours between her and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK).
Rumours of the musician cheating on Fox started to fly last week after the actress deleted all of their photos from Instagram, unfollowed him and posted a cryptic message.
Fox posted a carousel on Instagram of selfies in a bathroom mirror and a burning letter with the caption, "You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath."
Fans were quick to speculate that the post meant MGK had cheated, and one fan drew a connection to MGK's guitarist Sophie Lloyd.
"He probably got with Sophie," a fan commented.
Fox replied to the comment, writing, "Maybe I got with Sophie," according to People.
But Fox is putting all those rumours to bed once and for all and has announced that there was "no third party interference" of "any kind" in the relationship.
"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," wrote Fox.
"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."
Fans came after Lloyd in her Instagram comments when people thought she might have come between the couple, so she could be one of the "innocent people" Fox refers to in her post.
Although according to Fox's latest return to Instagram, It seems nobody got with Lloyd or anyone else.
Fox still has yet to follow MGK back on Instagram or anyone else for that matter, though the pair were recently spotted on Valentine's Day together.
Narcity reached out to Fox and Kelly for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.