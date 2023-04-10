Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Were Spotted On Vacation Together & They're Reportedly 'Back On'
They look happy in the photos!
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear to be putting those breakup rumours to rest after the couple was spotted on vacation together in Hawaii.
The actress and musician were seen on holiday together last week, and a source told the Daily Mail that the pair is "officially back on" after going through a rough time in their relationship.
"The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it’s been working," said the source.
In the photos released by the Daily Mail, the couple is seen holding hands as they walk down a beach during their stay at The Four Seasons Hualalai on the Big Island of Hawaii.
TMZ also released photos and reported the couple was seen having dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hawaii.
The Hawaii vacation photos and reports come after cheating rumours first surfaced in February when the Transformers actress posted lyrics from Beyonce's Lemonade album about dishonesty. She deleted her Instagram account soon after posting that.
Many people then started speculating that MGK cheated on Fox with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd.
Lloyd addressed and denied those claims.
Then in mid-February, Fox came back to Instagram and addressed the cheating rumours herself in a post.
"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," wrote Fox.
Though, Fox has since deleted the Instagram post.
MGK, whose name is Colson Baker, has not deleted his account, but it's been weeks since he's posted any photos with Fox.
He continues to follow Fox on the platform, whereas she is following no one.
The couple got engaged in 2022 and has not publicly called off their engagement.
Prior to the Hawaii photos, it had been a while since the couple was spotted together.
The actress and musician were last seen out together on February 13, leaving a marriage counsellor's office and then again on Valentine's Day.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Fox attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March alone.
Narcity reached out to Fox and Kelly for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.