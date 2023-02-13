Megan Fox Deleted Her IG & Here's What We Know About The Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Claims
MGK really fumbled the bag. 😬
Machine Gun Kelly allegedly cheating on Megan Fox might not be something anyone saw coming in 2023, but the questions are really piling up now since she's deleted her Instagram.
The two have always been very public and vocal about their relationship, constantly posting each other on social media and even admitting to drinking each other's blood as a ritualistic practice.
So you can imagine the world's shock when Fox suddenly deleted all her pictures with her fiancé and posted a cryptic message on her social media about cheating, after a little over a year of being engaged.
The Transformers actress posted a thread on Instagram, featuring selfies and an image of a burning letter in a fire pit. Fox captioned the post: “You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath.”
The quote is from Beyonce’s song "Pray You Catch Me" from her 2016 album Lemonade and the fact that the song is all about infidelity might give you a hint about what led to the supposed breakdown of their relationship.
Of course, neither of them has spoken out about their relationship as of Monday, so it's unclear exactly what has happened.
Fox has since deactivated her Instagram account entirely, triggering a new round of speculation.
Some have suggested that MGK cheated with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, although there's been no confirmation of that.
However, Fox did seem to troll fans over the theory by sliding into a comment about it before she deleted her Instagram.
"Maybe I got with Sophie," she wrote on Sunday, per screenshots from PageSix.
The last public event the two attended together was the 2023 Grammy Awards. Fox showed up at the event with what she described as a "broken wrist" and a "concussion."
Fox did not join MGK at the Super Bowl party and red carpet event on Saturday, a source confirmed to PageSix.
MGK had not addressed the apparent split as of Monday morning.
