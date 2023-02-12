Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly May Have Split & She Posted A Cryptic Message About Dishonesty
Fans think he may have cheated. 👀
Megan Fox just posted a super cryptic Instagram post, and the reign of Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) may be over.
The PDA-loving couple has been engaged since January 2022 and continuously found themselves in the spotlight, from wild Halloween costumes to drinking each other'sblood, but the wild ride could be coming to an end.
The 36-year-old actress posted an Instagram carousel of selfies and a letter burning in a pit of fire with the caption, "You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath."
The caption is a lyric from Pray You Catch Me from Beyonce's 2016 album Lemonade which largely tackles topics of infidelity.
"If SHE got cheated on the rest of us really have no hope," commented one fan.
In several of the photos, a sign in the background also reads, "When you can't walk away."
Fox deleted all of her photos with MGK and isn't following him on Instagram, which adds fuel to the fan theory of a possible spilt.
One fan commented, "He probably got with Sophie," and Fox replied in a since-deleted comment, "Maybe I got with Sophie," according to People.
As of February 12, Fox, who has over 20 million followers is now only following Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet, and Eminem.
Fans of the actress were quick to point out that Fox following Eminem is noteworthy, given MGK's and Eminem's longtime beef.
Their feud started after MGK called Enimem's daughter Hailie Mathers "Hot as f*ck" back in 2012 when she was still a teenager and resulted in serval diss tracks, according to American Songwriter.
"Bro she just followed Eminem. This is war some shit went down," reads a comment on her post.
MGK still has photos of him and Fox up on his Instagram and is still following the actress.
The couple hasn't publicly announced a split, so fans will just have to wait and see whether or not these two are really finished.
Narcity reached out to Fox and Kelly for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.