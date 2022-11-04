A Woman Couldn't Get A Temporary Halloween Tattoo Off Her Face & TikTok Came To The Rescue
"F*ck's sake — I've got meetings tomorrow!"
Many of us love to go all out for Halloween and get into character for the spooky night, but what happens when part of your costume refuses to come off?
In a TikTok video that's gone viral, Elizabeth Rose said she applied a temporary skeleton tattoo on her face for Halloween and the next day she couldn't get it off no matter how hard she tried.
Not only that, but she also put one on her seven-year-old granddaughter.
"My daughter rings up going 'How's it come off?' Well it can't be that difficult surely," she said in the video as she scrubs her face. "F*ck's sake. I've got meetings tomorrow."
With over 1.8 million views, people were quick to chime in with tips to help the young grandmother.
"I know it’s your face but nail varnish remover will take this off," a comment reads.
"Sellotape can get it off, it's like waxing it off," another commenter said.
Another person had a clever idea on how she could just forget about the issue, at least temporarily.
"Anything alcohol based, hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol... or you could just drink it and forget all the tattoo," the person joked.
Lucky for us Rose posted a follow-up video to show everyone she was successful in removing the tattoo. She used Garnier water cleanser.
"The only difference is I literally look like I've been slapped in the face 10 times by Will Smith," she said in the video.
The story doesn't end there.
Rose wanted to test the original ideas people suggested after she posted the first video so she applied another temporary tattoo on her face and got to work.
Rose laid out nail polish remover, parcel tape, hand sanitizer, olive oil, sellotape and vodka.
She then started by applying the parcel tape directly to her face and was surprised by how easily the tattoo came off.
"Are you f*cking kidding me?" she said. "Shut the front door."
"I don't think I can be bothered to try the hand sanitizer or the nail varnish remover or the olive oil or the normal sellotape," she said. "I might as well drink the vodka and be done with it."
We hope she enjoyed that drink after all that work!