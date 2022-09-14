This Texas Tattoo Artist Is Viral For Replicating Paintings So Precisely On People’s Bodies
There are all sorts of art styles people get when they choose to ink their bodies.
A Texas tattoo artist's TikTok video that showed her meticulous work to create realistic recreations of fine artworks recently went viral, and now thousands of people want to get body art done by her.
Deanna James owns Eden Body Art Studios in Dallas, TX with her husband, and her recent TikTok post on August 26 has gained 1.6 million views. It highlights the artists' favorite method of creating vibrant and detailed designs.
In the clip shared by James' studio @edenbodyartstudios, you can spot arms freshly tattoed with replications of famous artworks like Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring and Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus.
There are 2,000 comments from users who are most impressed by the fastidious likeness that the permanent designs show.
Some of them are wanting to flock to the Texas studio commenting things like: "getting a tattoo from you is definitely on my bucket list 😭🤩" and "I will fly to Texas to get tattooed by you 🥹" — to which the shop reminded them that they are conveniently located near two of Dallas' airports.
However, there are some who question how well the tattoos will look in a couple of years.
"But won’t these just be large smudges/blobs after a few years?" a user commented. Various tattoo artists and others replied to the comment saying that taking care of it well enough should keep it looking fresh.
James is no stranger to fame, as she starred in the reality show Ink Master season 10, and is currently starring in season 14 playing on Paramount+.
The artist didn't immediately respond to Narcity's request for comment.