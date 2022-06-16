6 Inflatable Waterparks In Florida That Will Level Up Your Summer & They're Massive
You'll feel like a kid again. 🏊
Summer is officially beginning, and instead of going in the pool or heading to the Florida beaches, you can travel to giant inflatable waterparks all over the state that will have you splashing around all day.
Whether you're bouncing on the course for a good time, having a little competition, or just finding somewhere unique to spend your time, these watersports complexes and pop-up slides have so much more to offer.
Some spots even have extreme sports, rope and cable courses, as well as kayaks, and individual activities to rent. It's family-friendly and can be the perfect outing for thrill-seekers.
Navarre Family Watersports
Price: $20+
Address: 8671 Navarre Pkwy. Navarre, Florida 32566
Why You Need To Go: Navarre Family Watersports has pontoons, kayaks, paddleboards, wave runners, and much more, but many people head here for its brightly colored Wibit Waterpark. You can hop around an inflatable wheel and even relay race an air-filled ropes course on the water.
The Lift Adventure Park
Price: $20
Address: 17362 Old Dixie Hwy., Hudson, FL
Why You Need To Go: According to the company's website, it's the largest inflatable aquapark in Florida. You can slide, run, jump and splash around the tunnels, moon bubbles, and blow-up walls. The park even has a floating jungle ropes course that makes for a fun adrenaline rush.
Miami Watersports Complex
Price: $26 online, $30 in person
Address: 401 E. 65 Street Hialeah, FL
Why You Need To Go: This 10,000 square-foot-long adventure has 35 features, and, it's in Miami, so of course, they set up a nice beach area to boot. There are different skill levels and you can climb and race around the bounce trail.
Nona Adventure Park
Price: $25-68
Address: Nona Adventure Park 14086 Centerline Drive Orlando, FL
Why You Need To Go: This park has challenging obstacles like a whirlpool and Ninja Jump and it's over 1,000 feet long. Just off the white sandy area, you can go on the climbing tower course and look over the lake. There is also an opportunity for wakeboarding and knee-boarding.
Tigertail Lake Recreational Center
Price: $25
Address: 580 Gulf Stream Way Dania Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can elevate your summer with a ropes course or head to the aquapark at Tigertrail Lake Recreational Center. This course has an inflatable swing area that will launch right into the water.
Clearwater Beach Waterslide
Price: $6-35
Address: 1 Causeway Blvd. Clearwater, FL. 33767
Why You Need To Go: This isn't exactly a waterpark, but it was an exciting adventure we had to include, as it is one of the largest inflatable waterslides. At Clearwater Beach, there are also bungee trampolines to keep the entertainment jumpin' for a fun couple of hours soaking up the sun.
