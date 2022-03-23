Jennifer Hudson's Engagement Ring Is For Sale & Ex David Otunga Listed It At A 'Discount'
They were engaged for 10 years 👀💍
How would you feel about wearing a celebrity's custom engagement ring — especially if it's from an engagement that fell apart before the wedding?
Jennifer Hudson's massive engagement ring has been put up for auction with a five-figure price tag, and it comes with plenty of history or baggage, depending on how you want to look at it.
Hudson wore the ring throughout her 10-year engagement to WWE wrestler David Otunga, but the pair never made wedding plans and ultimately broke up in 2017.
Now her ring is up for sale, and perhaps another couple will be able to get it over the finish line with marriage.
The 5-carat diamond ring was designed by Otunga and jeweller Neil Lane, according to the auction listing on I Do Now I Don't, a ring-recycling website.
The ring was first listed on the auction website for $80,000, but since then, it's been discounted to $45,000, almost half the original listing price.
The size-seven ring features a 3.22-carat center diamond in a halo cut, with 1.35 carats worth of side stones on a platinum band.
Hudson sported it on many monumental occasions, such as the 2009 Grammy Awards, where she won an award presented to her by the iconic Whitney Houston.
Hudson returned the ring to Otunga when they broke up in 2017, reported TMZ. That means he's the one looking to sell the ring online.
Apparently, a portion of the money he makes from selling the ring will be donated to a fathers' rights charity.
The choice of charity is definitely interesting, given the couple went through a pretty messy custody battle for their son David Daniel Otunga Jr.
"This engagement ring received a significant amount of press and is frequently listed as one of the most stunning and sought-after celebrity engagement rings," the listing says.
In other words, engagements might not be forever but diamonds certainly are, and this one could be yours for about $45,000!