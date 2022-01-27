Macaulay Culkin Got Engaged To Brenda Song & They're The Ultimate Former Child-Star Couple
This is the Suite Life/Home Alone collab we all needed!
Another celebrity couple is planning on tying the knot in 2022, and this pairing is pulling at the strings of our childhood hearts.
After over four years of dating, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and former Disney actor Brenda Song are officially engaged.
The very private couple didn’t announce the engagement themselves; instead, Song was seen sporting a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger while out and about in Beverley Hills, and a source confirmed to People that they're now engaged.
They also share a nine-month-old son named Dakota that they welcomed into the world back in April.
The pair have a lot in common given their similar backgrounds as child stars.
Culkin is famously known for playing a clever kid in '90s movies such as Home Alone and Richie Rich, while Song was a major character in the 2000s Disney series The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody.
The couple met in Thailand on the set of a movie called Changeland, and since then, the pair have been going strong.
The couple has always been very low-key about their relationship and they rarely post about it on their social media.
However, every once in a while they do offer glimpses of their relationship, and those snapshots are sure to make you go “Aww!”
For Culkin’s 40th birthday, Song shared a sweet post on Instagram celebrating her partner and wearing matching checkered PJs with their names on the back.
“Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” read the caption.
“My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am the luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”
The most recent post from the two was in November, and it showed them hugging a mascot at a L.A. Rams game.
It also hinted at how their life is going after becoming parents.
“Very few things can get us out of the house and away from our son,” wrote Song.