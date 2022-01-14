Trending Tags

Model Olivia Culpo Was Told To 'Cover Up' Before Boarding A Flight & People Are Conflicted

Are sports bras cool on a plane or nah?

Global Staff Writer
Model Olivia Culpo Was Told To 'Cover Up' Before Boarding A Flight & People Are Conflicted
@auroraculpo | Instagram

American Airlines is taking some heat for seemingly playing fashion police with Olivia Culpo, the former Miss Universe.

In a series of Instagram stories posted by Culpo's sister Aurora, the former beauty queen described being asked by American Airlines employees to "cover-up" before boarding a flight to Cabo.

"They call her up to the desk and tell her she needs to put a blouse on; otherwise, she can't get on the plane. Tell me that's not so f***** up," Olivia's sister says in the story.

Aurora's posts show off Olivia's entire outfit, including a black sports bra, biker shorts and a long open cardigan.

She ended up putting on her boyfriend's hoodie before boarding.

In another story, the girls share a conversation with another passenger who seems to be wearing a shirt that's more revealing than Olivia's, but who was not told to layer up.

"She looks beautiful, and they don't care, but she has to cover up," Aurora said, referring to Olivia and the other passenger.

After sharing the story, followers shared their own stories about American Airlines in which they claimed to have dealth with something similar.

One person shared that while on a flight to Italy on a hot summer day, they were asked to change their outfit, or they wouldn't be allowed to board the flight.

The outfit in question? High-waisted shorts and a T-shirt.

@auroraculpo | Instagram

"Outrageous. Never flew with them again after that," said the follower.

Other followers disagreed and believed that the airline was right to ask Culpo to layer up.

"She should cover up…not like you're chilling at home. Cute outfit! But not for flying," one person said.

This prompted Culpo's sister to post a poll on her story, asking her followers the following: "What do you think? Freedom of attire or dress code, please."

87% voted freedom of attire.

Since it happened, the sisters have posted many funny stories poking fun at the situation.

Aurora even shared a meme with links to all the items of clothing Culpo was wearing and captioned it "get kicked off @americanair starter kit."

@auroraculpo | Instagram

"A member of our team has reached out to the customer to learn more about their experience," the airline told TODAY in a brief statement.

