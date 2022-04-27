A DJ Says She Was Kicked Off A US Flight For Wearing Sweatpants With 'F*CK' Written On Them
"I was harassed and humiliated."
A Famous South Korean DJ and influencer says she was kicked off an American Airlines flight after boarding because she was wearing pants with the word F*CK written all over them.
Hwang So-hee, who goes by the stage name of DJ Soda, told her 4.3 million Instagram followers that she was mistreated and kicked off her flight in a video post that tagged American Airlines.
"American Airlines kicked me off the flight and harassed me to take off my sponsored @RIPNDIP 'F**K YOU' sweatpants in front of people to board again," said the caption.
The incident happened Monday after Hwang boarded a flight from JFK Airport in New York to LAX in Los Angeles, the South China Morning Post reports.
She says a crew member approached her after she took her seat in business class and told her to pack her belongings and exit the flight. As they were escorting her away, the crew told Hwang her sweatpants were "inappropriate" and "offensive" and that they would be placing her on the next flight out to L.A., she said.
She says she pleaded with the crew members to let her back on the flight because she had to make an appointment. She says she also offered to change, but they forced her off the plane and asked her to take off her pants "in front of the flight crews at the gate."
"I was harassed and humiliated," she said. "I have never had an issue with wearing this pair of pants before in my many months of touring in North America, and they did not have any problem with me wearing it at the time of check-in nor when I sat down at my seat."
She said it was painful to remove the pants because she has broken fingers, and she ended up "standing half-naked" and still wasn't allowed on the flight.
"They even sarcastically commented that I could have taken off my pants earlier."
She says she was eventually allowed back on the plane after turning her sweatpants inside out.
She even took to Twitter to share images of her pants and how she turned them inside out after the whole ordeal.
She added that she will be boycotting American Airlines from now on.
"[I] hope this NEVER happens to anyone ever again."
"American Airlines policies prohibit offensive clothing," the airline said in a statement to Narcity about the incident.
"During the boarding process for American Airlines Flight 306 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), our team members informed Ms. So-hee of our policies and provided her the opportunity to change out of clothing displaying explicit language," said the statement.
"The customer complied with requests and was allowed to continue travel, as planned, to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)."
"Our records indicate that Ms. So-hee was not denied boarding and completed travel, as planned, on American Airlines Flight 306 from JFK to LAX on April 24, 2022."
American Airlines added that its customer relations team has reached out to Hwang "to learn more about her recent travel experience."