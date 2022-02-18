Brad Pitt Is Suing Angelina Jolie Over A Special Part Of Their Wedding Day
There are some sour grapes involved.
Things aren't so sweet anymore between Hollywood's former sweetheart couple.
Brad Pitt is reportedly suing Angelina Jolie over a French chateau they purchased together in 2008, after she decided to sell her share allegedly without Pitt's consent.
The whole Mr. & Mrs. Smith situation is heartbreaking because the vineyard, called Chateau Miraval, is the estate where they got married back in 2014.
According to reports by ET Canada, the couple had agreed to never sell the property without the consent of the other beforehand.
Pitt acknowledges that Jolie paid 40% of the vineyard's $28.4 million purchasing price in court documents filed in California. However, Pitt argued that he invested a lot more time and money into growing it since it was purchased.
Chateau Miraval had "become Pitt's passion" and he had developed it into a "multimillion-dollar international success story" while it was under his management, according to his lawyers, reported BBC.
She ended up selling the property to a Belgium-based spirit manufacturer, Yuri Shefler, from Russia.
"She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval," said the lawsuit.
Pitt, who had "poured money and sweat equity into the wine business," allegedly suffered a lot of harm because of Jolie's decision.
Jolie did warn Pitt about her decision to sell the chateau back in January via writing, according to the lawsuit. She told him that it was a "painful decision" that she was making "with a heavy heart."
However, Pitt hadn't given her the final go-ahead to pursue the sale, hence why he's now suing her for damages and trying to void the sale.
The couple dated for 10 years before they got married in 2014, and they have six children together.
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and this isn't the first time they've gone to court. The also spent years fighting over custody of their minor children.