Brad Pitt Wants To Take Ex Angelina Jolie To Court & It's Not Quite Depp-Heard Part 2
There are sour grapes involved!
As the dust settles from the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, another pair of formerly married actors seem poised to fight it out in court.
Brad Pitt is stepping up his lawsuit against ex-wife Angelina Jolie, with a request to take her to court for allegedly trying to "inflict harm" on him by selling her stake in the French vineyard they bought together.
Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie in February, but new documents show his lawyers are now requesting a jury trial of the case.
Jolie sold her part of their vineyard to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, and Pitt argues that she's essentially forced him into working with a "stranger with poisonous associations and intentions."
"Through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt," the court documents say, per the BBC. The lawsuit was filed in California.
It's not quite the defamation and abuse case that Depp and Heard fought over for the last month-and-a-half, but Pitt's filing shows that he does want to take Jolie to court. He's also looking for a jury to help sort the matter out.
The whole thing goes back to 2008, when Pitt and Jolie bought a French vineyard called Château Miraval.
Years later, after the couple split up, Pitt alleges that she "pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights."
Shefler is the owner of Stoli (formerly Stolichnaya) vodka. He was born in Russia but has since been exiled after butting heads with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and he recently came out to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Pitt says he put a lot into the winery, and that the sale now puts him into business with a "cut-throat" oligarch who "jeopardizes the reputation of the brand Pitt so carefully built."
Pitt also alleges that Jolie contributed nothing to the project or the vineyard since they purchased it together.
The couple got married at the vineyard in 2014. They split up two years later.
Jolie has not yet commented publicly on the matter.