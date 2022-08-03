7 Glossier Products That Are Actually Worth The Hype (& 3 That I Would Pass On)
Cult-favourite beauty brand Glossier is known for its innovative makeup and skincare, with showcase-worthy pink packaging and a devoted following. But do its products really live up to the hype?
In light of the brand's announcement that it would be coming to Sephora in early 2023, I dug into which Glossier products are actually deserving of the many praises they've received and which ones you probably don't need to snag.
From core products like their Boy Brow pomade to their signature perfume, there's a lot to unpack here. Without further ado, here are seven Glossier products I think are worth the money, and three I think you should pass on.
Cloud Paint
Price: $26
Buy: Cloud Paint is an iconic Glossier product, and it's for a good reason. Available in eight shades, this is essentially the easiest blush you could own (and works like magic!).
Cloud Paint was inspired by the sunsets in NYC and is meant to be a blush that brings that golden-hour light to your face.
It 100% lives up to its promise of being "seamless, buildable," and "easy to wear." You can apply it with your fingers (in a dark room, even) and it'll somehow look good every time.
Monochromes
Price: $29
Pass: One of Glossier's more recent offerings, Monochromes is an eyeshadow trio that comes with a matte, satin and metallic shade.
Monochromes come in 10 different options and are even refillable. The eyeshadow is a great idea, but, sadly, does not live up to its expectations.
I like that these are made without talc and fragrance, and the shades are lovely, but application-wise, these come out on the slightly chalky side, making them a bit difficult to blend.
Glossier You
Price: $83
Buy: Glossier You is a fragrance that's hard to describe. According to Glossier, it has top notes of pink pepper (think sparkling and spicy), the "woodsy, slightly sweet heart scent" of ambrette seeds, warm, slightly musky ambrox and the "creamy freshness" of iris.
It's sweet, but not sugary sweet (looking at you, Flowerbomb), and definitely feels like a cozy scent. It also feels really light and not heavy or cloying, which makes it a great year-round scent.
Boy Brow
Price: $22
Pass: Boy Brow is said to be Glossier's best-selling product of all time. According to The Zoe Report, Boy Brow was launched in 2015, right before the return of the big, fluffy brow, and at a time when there weren't as many similar brow products on the market.
Today, Boy Brow is just nice, if you ask me, and not the wonder that it would have been when it was released.
Available in four shades as well as a clear option, it's perfectly fine to use to brush your brow hairs into place, and will hold them for most of the day. But there are other (better) options out there now.
Balm Dotcom
Price: $15
Buy: The variety of flavours that this classic lip balm comes in is what makes it really fun.
Balm Dotcom lives up to the promise of any lip balm to hydrate lips, but with flavours like rose, "birthday" (vanilla buttercream cake with sprinkles of shimmer), mango and lavender, as well as a dense, waxy texture, it's truly a pleasure to use.
Ultralip
Price: $20
Buy: If you're not a fan of the heavy feel of lipstick, but find lip gloss too sheer, Ultralip is the perfect combo of the shine and unnoticeable feel of the perfect gloss combined with the colour payoff of a lipstick.
It's said to deliver a "luxe, plush," and "comfortable" feel on the lips, and definitely lives up to this promise. It glides on more like a lip balm than anything else but gives you a really juicy lip that's great for summer.
Future Dew
Price: $34
Pass: Futuredew is a unique oil-serum hybrid that is supposed to work like a shortcut in your skincare routine.
The product's main draw seems to be that it delivers a dewy glow to the skin, containing plant extracts to "make your skin look brighter," and nourishing oils for a "well-moisturized look."
I'd say this product is more like makeup than skincare. It doesn't seem to really do much for the skin, other than make it dewy and glowy, but that can be achieved with other products (likely things you already have). Is it pretty? Yes. But I don't think it's worth the hype.
Priming Moisturizer Rich
Price: $43
Buy: One of Glossier's core products is its Priming Moisturizer, a light cream moisturizer that's perfect for wearing alone or under makeup. Priming Moisturizer Rich is like the slightly more luxurious version of that.
Launched in 2017 with the input of the Glossier community, Priming Moisturizer Rich is an indulgent face cream without the hefty price tag that creams of this kind usually come with.
It's buttery in texture, leaves skin really feeling hydrated, and even helps to combat redness. Oh, and it smells like lavender. What more could you want in a cream?
Perfecting Skin Tint
Price: $32
Buy: For someone like me who's never liked the feel of foundation, but always likes to have something on the skin, Glossier's Perfecting Skin Tint is perfect.
The product lies "in the land between bare skin and makeup," delivering a sheer wash of colour that evens out your complexion but still looks like skin and doesn't feel heavy on the face.
I will say it's probably not for those who prefer a matte finish — the tint is on the very dewy side, although it's nothing some powder can't fix.
Lidstar
Price: $22
Buy: The beauty community seemed to be largely divided on Lidstar when it debuted in 2018, but I'm here to say it's totally worth the hype (some shades more than others).
Lidstar was Glossier's first eyeshadow, and like the brand's other products, is super easy to apply. The product is designed more like a lipgloss, with a doe-foot applicator that you dip into a tube. The actual shadow itself is creamy and shimmery but dries down to stay in place all day.
I will say that certain shades seem to have more payoff than others. Lily, a "sheer lilac base with blue and violet pearls," is particularly stunning.